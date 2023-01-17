ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Crash on I-540 sends one to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Saturday morning crash on I-540 sent one person to the hospital. The wreck happened just before 1 a.m. in Raleigh near Falls of Neuse Road. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived and found a single vehicle heavily damaged and two lanes closed. Lanes have since reopened.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and cleared at 8:25 p.m. […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Raleigh office complex fire causes heavy damage, draws 75 responders

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters responded to an office complex that went up in flames. The fire occurred just off Falls of Neuse Road in the 1100 block of Logger Court. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker got to the scene shortly before 10:30 Friday night. Witnesses say flames were...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RALEIGH, NC
gotodestinations.com

Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023

Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man shot in Raleigh, taken to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. — A shooting occurred on Paula Street in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The call came in around 2:30. Authorities said a man was shot in the leg. The man was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no arrests have been made. It's unclear if...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy