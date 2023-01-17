Read full article on original website
Crash on I-540 sends one to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Saturday morning crash on I-540 sent one person to the hospital. The wreck happened just before 1 a.m. in Raleigh near Falls of Neuse Road. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived and found a single vehicle heavily damaged and two lanes closed. Lanes have since reopened.
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and cleared at 8:25 p.m. […]
cbs17
Rollover crash briefly closes part of Wilmington St. just south of I-40 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was flipped on its side in a wreck that closed Wilmington Street/U.S. 70 Business for about 30 minutes just south of downtown Raleigh Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 4 p.m. and closed lanes heading south of downtown Raleigh, according to the...
WRAL
Raleigh office complex fire causes heavy damage, draws 75 responders
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters responded to an office complex that went up in flames. The fire occurred just off Falls of Neuse Road in the 1100 block of Logger Court. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker got to the scene shortly before 10:30 Friday night. Witnesses say flames were...
US-1 flooded with motorcycles; witness describes around 2,000 bikers gathering for large ride
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of motorcycle riders headed north along US-1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. WRAL News does not know the motive for the ride; however, the word 'Pagan' could be seen on the clothing of several bikers. The...
cbs17
1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
gotodestinations.com
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023
Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
cbs17
3 injured in Johnston County wreck that involved tractor-trailer, pickup, and an SUV
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Friday morning in Johnston County. The wreck involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup truck, and an SUV, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. Troopers received a call about the wreck at 6:37 a.m. According to the...
cbs17
Woman hits Spring Hope customers with car after being denied entry, police say
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman hit Spring Hope bar customers with her car Saturday night after she was denied entry to the business, according to the Spring Hope Police Department. On Saturday shortly before midnight, Spring Hope police officers heard several gunshots coming from the Branch and...
counton2.com
McDonald’s employee shot in North Raleigh; co-workers helped victim to safety in cooler after shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee was helped to safety by co-workers after he was injured in a Friday night shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Raleigh, officials said. On Friday at 7:45 p.m., police said they responded to a McDonald’s at 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in...
cbs17
Adult, child seriously hurt in crash on I-87; child was not wearing seatbelt, troopers say
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said an adult and a child were seriously hurt in a crash on I-87 Sunday morning. At about 10 a.m., troopers said they were called to I-87 southbound near Rolesville Road in response to a crash. They...
Man shot in Raleigh, taken to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. — A shooting occurred on Paula Street in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The call came in around 2:30. Authorities said a man was shot in the leg. The man was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no arrests have been made. It's unclear if...
cbs17
Part of Capital Blvd. in Wake Forest to have lane reduction next week
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Turner Asphalt, a contractor working at the future Hawthorne at the Forest, will periodically reduce to one lane parts of north and southbound Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1. The road between Burlington Mills Road and Falls of Neuse Road from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday,...
NC State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into his car. 'It's been pretty crazy'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Chris Valverde remembers the call he got that night in early December. How could he forget?. “I get a phone call from my daughter [who] literally … says, ‘There’s a car on top of the car,’” Valverde said. Valverde's car, which...
Car owner speaks after vehicle involved in NC Auditor hit-and-run charge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Valverde said his daughter didn’t believe it at first. “Some of her co-workers came in and said ‘hey, there’s a car on top of your car. She said, no there’s not. You’re joking with me’,” said Valverde. She was working in downtown Raleigh the night of Dec. 8. Valverde said […]
cbs17
Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
New surveillance photos show hit-and-run crash connected to NC auditor
WRAL News on Friday obtained images from the December crash. The photos show a state-owned sedan crashed into a parked car in downtown Raleigh. The photos also detail damage to the vehicles. WRAL News on Friday obtained images from the December crash. The photos show a state-owned sedan crashed into...
Tractor trailer fire shuts down part of I-85 North in Granville County
Part of Interstate 85 North near Bryan Hills Road is closed due to a tractor trailer fire. Footage that drivers sent to WRAL News showed the tractor trailer on fire. Authorities told WRAL News one person was taken to the UNC Burn Center. One lane of traffic was getting by...
Durham suspect shot man, stole his car and dragged him, police say
A Durham suspect was caught on Friday after shooting a man, taking their vehicle and dragging him with the victim's car, according to the Graham Police Department.
cbs17
Tractor-trailer carrying rubbing alcohol, peroxide caught fire in Granville County, closed I-85 for hours
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 near mile marker 199 was closed down for hours Thursday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. At 2:46 p.m., Granville County 911 Emergency Communications received a call reporting the fire on the northbound side of the interstate. Granville County Emergency...
