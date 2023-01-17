Read full article on original website
Thoma Bravo expands cybersecurity reach with $1.34 bln Magnet Forensics deal
(Adds details about the deal, background) Jan 20 (Reuters) - Thoma Bravo will buy Canadian software firm Magnet Forensics Inc in a C$1.8 billion ($1.34 billion) deal, the company said on Friday, as the private equity firm bolsters its cybersecurity portfolio to tap into rising demand. A unit of Thoma...
Amazon's AWS to invest $35 bln in Virginia
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's cloud services division said Friday it plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment will create 1,000 jobs. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS will establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
US housing market, Part 2: What forces are shaping 2023 expectations? | Cumberland Comment
In my column on Jan. 16, we looked at last year’s performance of the U.S. housing market and the forces that shaped that performance. This week we look at the forces that should shape the housing market for this year and what they imply for sales, starts, prices, etc. The main determinants of...
Equipment House Gets Maintenance And Cleaning Project Worth 173.5 Mln Riyals
Jan 22 (Reuters) - SCIENTIFIC AND MEDICAL EQUIPMENT HOUSE COMPANY:. * ANNOUNCES THE AWARDING OF A PROJECT WITH THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH. * PROJECT AWARD FOR MAINTENANCE, CLEANING AND NON-MEDICAL OPERATION OF MATERNITY AND CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DAMMAM. * PROJECT FINANCIAL IMPACT WILL BE REFLECTED DURING Q4 2023 Source text...
This Analyst With 86% Accuracy Rate Boost PT On Netflix; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points during the session. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
What is the Bank of England looking at before rate decision?
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of England must decide next week how much higher it will raise borrowing costs as it tries to bear down on Britain's double-digit inflation rate without adding too much stress to an economy already close to recession.
Sientra Announces Reverse Stock Split
* SIENTRA ANNOUNCES 1-FOR-10 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Ames National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AMES, Iowa (AP) _ Ames National Corp. (ATLO) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.4 million. The Ames, Iowa-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.3 million, topping...
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc Announces Acquisition Of Ridgeback Resources Inc
* SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF RIDGEBACK RESOURCES INC. EXPANDING PRODUCTION TO APPROXIMATELY 30,000 BOE/D AND BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING INCLUDING STRATEGIC LEAD ORDERS FROM GMT CAPITAL CORP. AND LIBRA ADVISORS, LLC. * SATURN OIL & GAS INC - DEAL HIGHLY ACCRETIVE ON CASH FLOW PER FULLY DILUTED...
CNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Members of two local unions at CNH Industrial NV factories in Wisconsin and Iowa reached an agreement over a new labor contract on Saturday, ending a strike that has been ongoing since last May, the United Auto Workers union said. (Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/20/2023
A rally for tech stocks applied some salve on Wall Street’s rough week, one dominated by worries about a weakening economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.9% Friday, but still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three. The Nasdaq added 2.7% and the Dow rose 1%. Google’s...
Fed can likely slow runoff as bank reserves near 10% to 11% of GDP
(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve can probably start to slow its balance sheet runoff once bank reserves fall to around 10% or 11% of gross domestic product, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday. "We'll start slowing as we approach maybe reserves being 10% to 11% of GDP," Waller said...
Baby Formula Factory
FILE - An Abbott Laboratories manufacturing plant is shown in Sturgis, Mich., on Sept. 23, 2010. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the infant formula plant that was shut down for months in 2022 due to contamination, the company confirmed in January 2023. The factory’s closure in February 2022 was a key cause of a nationwide baby formula shortage that forced parents to seek formula from food banks, friends and doctor’s offices. Production restarted in June. (Brandon Watson/Sturgis Journal via AP, File)
Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector
LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed. CEO Sundar Pichai informed staff Friday at the Silicon Valley giant about the...
Oil settles up more than 1% on China demand outlook, second weekly gain
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil settled up about $1 a barrel on Friday and notched a second straight weekly gain as China's economic prospects brightened, boosting expectations for fuel demand in the world's second-biggest economy. China's lifting of COVID-19 restrictions should bring global demand to a record high this year, the...
Gold eases as dollar ticks up, but set for fifth weekly rise
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar firmed, although hopes of slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fifth straight weekly gain. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,926.06 per ounce by 10:22 a.m. ET(1522 GMT), after rising to its...
