FAA Outage Could Cause Massive Flight Disruptions In U.S.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently experiencing an outage that could cause massive flight disruptions nationwide. In the latest update from the FAA, the agency says departures are expected to resume at 9 a.m. ET at certain airports. The latest data from Flight Aware shows more than 3,500 flight...
Southwest Offers 25,000 Reward Points To Passengers Impacted By Hot Mess Holiday Cancellations
Southwest Airlines is taking steps to restore its otherwise good reputation after a chaotic holiday season of cancellations. Some customers affected by the Christmas week chaos are being offered 25,000 bonus rewards points. Exact redemption values vary depending on flight routes and dates, however, the points equate to approximately $300.
Frontier Offering Free Flights To Travelers Who Adopt Stray Kittens
Frontier Airlines is offering free flights to individuals who are willing to adopt three adorable stray kittens. According to the Independent, the babies are currently housed at the Animal Foundation, a Nevada veterinary clinic and pet shelter. The foundation has named the kittens after three U.S. airlines—Frontier, Delta, and Spirit....
