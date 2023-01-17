ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
TravelNoire

FAA Outage Could Cause Massive Flight Disruptions In U.S.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently experiencing an outage that could cause massive flight disruptions nationwide. In the latest update from the FAA, the agency says departures are expected to resume at 9 a.m. ET at certain airports. The latest data from Flight Aware shows more than 3,500 flight...
TravelNoire

Frontier Offering Free Flights To Travelers Who Adopt Stray Kittens

Frontier Airlines is offering free flights to individuals who are willing to adopt three adorable stray kittens. According to the Independent, the babies are currently housed at the Animal Foundation, a Nevada veterinary clinic and pet shelter. The foundation has named the kittens after three U.S. airlines—Frontier, Delta, and Spirit....
NEVADA STATE
TravelNoire

TravelNoire

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy