School Tours for Prospective Families Jan. 24
Tuesday, January 24 at 9-10 a.m. and 6-7 p.m. Come and hear about dual language immersion, tour our school and classrooms, and have the opportunity to ask questions of current students, parents, and staff!. In the interest of available space, this is an adult-only event.
Friday 1/20 Message to Families
I hope you had a great week and are looking forward to our weekend ahead. The last day of First Semester is Wednesday, February 8th. As we approach the end of the semester, I encourage you to review Schoology and The Source with your student to have a full grasp of how your student is performing in all of their classes. If there are additional questions and concerns regarding your student’s academic performance, do not hesitate to reach out to their teacher.
1.17.23 Bagley’s Monday Message
We hope you enjoyed the sunshine this weekend, especially after our soaking wet days, last week! Please take a look at our school updates below. Every Monday teachers will show the Nectar News to share upcoming events, appreciations, and to educate and celebrate varied cultures and school expectations. Check your email/texts for the link.
Semester 1 Finals Schedule Feb 3 – 8
Ballard High School will be utilizing the following schedule for finals this semester. Finals may be offered over the course of this window. Students should check with their teacher and or Schoology for their final date/time. Extended Bell Schedule Feb 2 & 3. Thursday, Feb 2:. Extended Bell Schedule: Finals...
Jan 15, 2023 Weekly Bulletin
Jan 26 K&1st – Fables and Fairy Tales (presented by MS drama class) Feb 2 Multilingual Family Enrollment Night 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Feb 16 All School Spelling Bee 1:45 or 2:00 pm (depends on number of participants) Feb 20 – 24 Mid Winter Break (No School)
