I hope you had a great week and are looking forward to our weekend ahead. The last day of First Semester is Wednesday, February 8th. As we approach the end of the semester, I encourage you to review Schoology and The Source with your student to have a full grasp of how your student is performing in all of their classes. If there are additional questions and concerns regarding your student’s academic performance, do not hesitate to reach out to their teacher.

2 DAYS AGO