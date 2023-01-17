Read full article on original website
Fed's Waller, citing "good news," backs quarter-point increase at next meeting
(Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, one of the leading inflation hawks and an advocate last year of aggressive rate increases, supports scaling back to quarter-point rate hikes at the Fed's next meeting, all but cementing another step down in the pace of the central bank's monetary tightening.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
US housing market, Part 2: What forces are shaping 2023 expectations? | Cumberland Comment
In my column on Jan. 16, we looked at last year’s performance of the U.S. housing market and the forces that shaped that performance. This week we look at the forces that should shape the housing market for this year and what they imply for sales, starts, prices, etc. The main determinants of...
Almost Half of 45- to 54-Year-Olds Have $100 or Less in Their Savings Accounts
Your ability to financially endure what life throws at you is directly proportional to the size of your savings account -- and that doesn't bode well for most of America. See the List:...
Futures subdued with earnings in full swing, Salesforce up on Elliot stake
Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures struggled for direction at the start of another big week for corporate earnings amid concerns about a recession, while Salesforce rose on Monday as Elliott Management acquired a stake in the firm.
Juul settlement to end youth-vaping lawsuits wins preliminary approval -Bloomberg News
(Adds details from report, background) Jan 20 (Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc won preliminary approval of a settlement aimed at ending thousands of lawsuits alleging the company was a major cause of a youth-vaping epidemic in the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. U.S. District Judge William Orrick on...
CNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Members of two local unions at CNH Industrial NV factories in Wisconsin and Iowa reached an agreement over a new labor contract on Saturday, ending a strike that has been ongoing since last May, the United Auto Workers union said. (Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)
Gold eases as dollar ticks up, but set for fifth weekly rise
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar firmed, although hopes of slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fifth straight weekly gain. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,926.06 per ounce by 10:22 a.m. ET(1522 GMT), after rising to its...
