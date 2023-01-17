ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Fed's Waller, citing "good news," backs quarter-point increase at next meeting

(Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, one of the leading inflation hawks and an advocate last year of aggressive rate increases, supports scaling back to quarter-point rate hikes at the Fed's next meeting, all but cementing another step down in the pace of the central bank's monetary tightening.
kalkinemedia.com

CNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Members of two local unions at CNH Industrial NV factories in Wisconsin and Iowa reached an agreement over a new labor contract on Saturday, ending a strike that has been ongoing since last May, the United Auto Workers union said. (Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)
WISCONSIN STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Gold eases as dollar ticks up, but set for fifth weekly rise

(Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar firmed, although hopes of slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fifth straight weekly gain. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,926.06 per ounce by 10:22 a.m. ET(1522 GMT), after rising to its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy