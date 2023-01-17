Read full article on original website
Linde GmbH (Pullach, Germany) has expanded its production capacity for krypton and xenon at its largest industrial gases production site in Leuna, Germany. The new complex for the production and filling of these noble gases is the most advanced of its kind and one of the largest in the world. It was officially opened on 19 January in the presence of Saxony-Anhalt’s Minister President Reiner Haseloff, Mathias Kranz, vice president Onsite & Bulk Germany at Linde GmbH, Christof Günther, managing director InfraLeuna GmbH.
Honeywell International, Inc. (Charlotte, N.C.) has been selected as the carbon capture technology provider for PTTEP for the Arthit Carbon Capture and Storage Project in Arthit Gas Field in the Gulf of Thailand. Honeywell Separex Membrane Technology will help to achieve the project objectives to concentrate the CO2 rich stream...
Topsoe A/S (Lyngby, Denmark) has been chosen by Mintal Hydrogen to provide technology to the first dynamic green ammonia plant in China. The dynamic green ammonia plant is Topsoe’s first Power-to-X project in China and includes Topsoe’s process licensing, engineering design package, proprietary equipment, and catalysts. Dajun Yang,...
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
Endress+Hauser Mexico has invested roughly €10 million in a new building. The recently occupied sales and service center is located in Naucalpan in the Mexico City metropolitan area. With 4,100 m2 of usable space, the center includes modern office facilities, an extensively equipped customer experience and process training center and a complete calibration laboratory.
