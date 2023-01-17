Linde GmbH (Pullach, Germany) has expanded its production capacity for krypton and xenon at its largest industrial gases production site in Leuna, Germany. The new complex for the production and filling of these noble gases is the most advanced of its kind and one of the largest in the world. It was officially opened on 19 January in the presence of Saxony-Anhalt’s Minister President Reiner Haseloff, Mathias Kranz, vice president Onsite & Bulk Germany at Linde GmbH, Christof Günther, managing director InfraLeuna GmbH.

2 DAYS AGO