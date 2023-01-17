Read full article on original website
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Woodstock Academy senior goes viral for reaction to Harvard acceptance
(WTNH) – A Woodstock Academy senior is heading to Harvard University and his reaction to finding out he was accepted is going viral. 17-year-old Matthew Myslenski and his twin sister Magdalena are seen in the video when they heard the incredible news in December. The video has reached millions...
WTNH.com
ACES International Education: Connecting Connecticut Public Schools and Institutions on a Local-to-Global and Global-to-Local Scale
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – What if your child could have the world at their fingertips? With ACES International Education, they can!. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Jason Hiruo, Director of ACES International Education. ACES is an educational agency here in Connecticut, with a number of different schools and programs around the state, and ACES International is one of the first programs in the country to offer global engagement for public education.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Demand remains high for recreational cannabis
(WTNH) – Legal for less than two weeks, but marijuana is already a hot selling item in Connecticut. More than $2 million in sales in the first week. The demand is so high that some people who are prescribed medical marijuana can’t get it. This is because there are only four places growing marijuana right now.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Lamont rolls out first legislative proposal of 2023
(WTNH) – If you’re going to talk the talk, you better walk the walk. In the first few weeks of his second term, Governor Ned Lamont is following through on his promise to make Connecticut more affordable and help small businesses in Connecticut. Last week, the governor rolled...
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
Connecticut utility companies offer one-on-one help with heavy bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Because of medical hardship, Johnny Johnson has had his power and gas cut off in previous winters. “You know, that stress of the lights being cut off, or the gas cut off, it is very stressful, and I want to make sure that I don’t have that happen,” he said. Wednesday […]
Connecticut tax breaks you haven’t heard of
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In your rush to get your taxes filed by the April 18 deadline, don’t forget to check if you qualify for any breaks. In Connecticut, multiple items can be deducted from gross income, like moving expenses for military members, health savings account contributions, alimony, and student loan interest. Jury duty […]
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker seeking re-election
(WTNH) – 2023 is the year of the municipal elections across Connecticut. Cities and towns will be choosing new mayors and new first selectmen and city councils. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker is running for re-election in the Elm City. He sat down with Dennis House to discuss his campaign.
fox61.com
Trash to cash: New bottle redemption center in Connecticut hopes to make efforts easier
In Connecticut, you can redeem most cans and bottles for five cents each. It's money in your pocket, but it can be a long process.
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp Reviews
Connecticut is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Dan Haar discussing politics across the state
(WTNH) – Dan Haar, columnist and associate editor with Hearst Connecticut Media is discussing politics across the state. From supermarkets selling wine to public financing system needing reform, he’s breaking it all down. Watch the video above for the full segment.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Connecticut history
(STACKER) – Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more […]
Big Changes Coming for Walmarts in Connecticut Today

a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
Connecticut Republicans unveil proposal to decrease soaring electric bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new Republican proposal targets eliminating what they say is a “hidden fee” on soaring electric bills. Utility bills went up by about 50% for Eversource and United Illuminating on Jan. 1, with companies pointing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the reason why it’s more pricy to purchase energy in […]
VIDEO: Connecticut mom, police warn others after car stolen while picking up child from daycare
(WTNH) – Several police departments across the state are putting out warnings about an increase in car break-ins and thefts that are happening anywhere from gyms to daycares. One Southington mom says it happened to her in a matter of seconds as she was picking up her daughter from daycare. Thainara Figueiroa says she was […]
longisland.com
SCPD: Woman Arrested in Mount Sinai Massage Parlor Raid
Suffolk County Police on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 arrested a Flushing woman for unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Mount Sinai. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Building Inspector conducted an investigation into New Blue Sea Relaxing Spa, located at 331 Route 25A, at approximately 4 p.m.
2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
WTNH.com
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching TikTok, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. No one has been charged so far.
