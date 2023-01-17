AEW announces seven-match Dark lineup

The Blackpool Combat Club will be in action against The Butcher & The Blade.

Coming out of Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation, Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli will take on The Butcher & The Blade.

The two teams were part of a three-way on Monday's show that included Top Flight who picked up the win.

Ahead of his challenge against Daniel Garcia this Friday on AEW Rampage, Action Andretti will return to action against Ari Daivari.

Garcia & Sammy Guevara will team up as they face Brian Cook & Deimos.

Brian Cage will look for his third straight win, and second in as many nights, as he battles Carl Randers.

Here's the full lineup taped recently in Portland, Oregon: