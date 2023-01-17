Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Ames National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AMES, Iowa (AP) _ Ames National Corp. (ATLO) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.4 million. The Ames, Iowa-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.3 million, topping...
kalkinemedia.com
First Horizon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $266 million. The bank, based in Memphis, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share. The bank holding company posted revenue of...
kalkinemedia.com
Chemung Financial Corp <CHMG.O>: Profits of $1.47 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
20 January 2023 11:29 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Chemung Financial Corp is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.47 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $1.43 to $1.49 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", two "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the banks peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from $1.47. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.49 to a low of $1.43. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the three analysts providing estimates is $48.67. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $24.78 million from $22.68 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.47 per share implies a gain of 6.52 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.38 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.35 1.37 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.19 1.71 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.23 1.46 Beat Dec. 31 2021 1.26 1.38 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 20 at 11:29 a.m..
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 5-P&G raises sales forecast on price hikes, sees volumes fall
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tide detergent maker Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday and said it plans to continue raising prices despite a drop in sales volumes, warning that high commodity costs were pressuring profits. P&G's sales volumes fell 6% in its second quarter ended...
kalkinemedia.com
Sientra Announces Reverse Stock Split
* SIENTRA ANNOUNCES 1-FOR-10 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/20/2023
A rally for tech stocks applied some salve on Wall Street’s rough week, one dominated by worries about a weakening economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.9% Friday, but still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three. The Nasdaq added 2.7% and the Dow rose 1%. Google’s...
kalkinemedia.com
Wall St falls as labor market resilience spurs rate hike worries
(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday after data pointing to a tight labor market sparked worries that the Federal Reserve will continue with its aggressive rate-hiking cycle that could potentially tip the economy into a recession. The Labor Department's report showed a surprise fall in U.S. weekly jobless...
kalkinemedia.com
Explainer-Slow start? European Union's LNG price plans explained
LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union is working on a daily liquefied natural gas (LNG) price assessment as a first step towards launching a new European LNG benchmark price by the end of March. The idea is that LNG buyers and sellers could use the new benchmark as the basis...
kalkinemedia.com
Do you know why Nuix (ASX:NXL) shares surged 15% today?
Global software company Nuix Limited’s (ASX:NXL) shares traded up by over 15% today. The company provided an update in relation to expected results for the half year ended 31 December 2022. It expects to report annualised contract value (ACV) in the range of AU$168-AU$171 million. Nuix will release half...
kalkinemedia.com
Mineral Resources Says Reiterate Norwest Shareholders Should Accept Its Takeover Offer
* REITERATES NORWEST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD ACCEPT ITS TAKEOVER OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
UK's chancellor warns not to expect tax cuts in March budget -FT
(Reuters) - UK's Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned Conservative MPs not to expect tax cuts in his March Budget, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Some Conservatives want to start reducing taxes now, but Hunt told MPs this week it would be irresponsible to do so in his March budget at a time of high inflation, the report said, citing people briefed on the discussions.
kalkinemedia.com
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc Announces Acquisition Of Ridgeback Resources Inc
* SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF RIDGEBACK RESOURCES INC. EXPANDING PRODUCTION TO APPROXIMATELY 30,000 BOE/D AND BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING INCLUDING STRATEGIC LEAD ORDERS FROM GMT CAPITAL CORP. AND LIBRA ADVISORS, LLC. * SATURN OIL & GAS INC - DEAL HIGHLY ACCRETIVE ON CASH FLOW PER FULLY DILUTED...
kalkinemedia.com
Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector
LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed. CEO Sundar Pichai informed staff Friday at the Silicon Valley giant about the...
kalkinemedia.com
LTR share price momentum- how are developments faring?
Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) is a Tier-1 battery minerals producer. LTR is making progress with its downstream strategy, aiming to develop and implement a value-maximising pathway to unlock Kathleen Valley asset’s full value. As per ongoing optimisation, there is a chance to expand initial plant capacity, with an updated capital...
kalkinemedia.com
CNH Industrial Strike
United Auto Workers President Ray Curry is interviewed, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) The content, including but not limited to any articles, news, quotes, information, data, text, reports, ratings, opinions, images, photos, graphics, graphs, charts, animations and video (Content) is a service of Kalkine Media Pty Ltd (Kalkine Media, we or us), ACN 629 651 672 and is available for personal and non-commercial use only. The principal purpose of the Content is to educate and inform. The Content does not contain or imply any recommendation or opinion intended to influence your financial decisions and must not be relied upon by you as such. Some of the Content on this website may be sponsored/non-sponsored, as applicable, but is NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold the stocks of the company(s) or engage in any investment activity under discussion. Kalkine Media is neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice through this platform. Users should make their own enquiries about any investments and Kalkine Media strongly suggests the users to seek advice from a financial adviser, stockbroker or other professional (including taxation and legal advice), as necessary. Kalkine Media hereby disclaims any and all the liabilities to any user for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or other consequential damages arising from any use of the Content on this website, which is provided without warranties. The views expressed in the Content by the guests, if any, are their own and do not necessarily represent the views or opinions of Kalkine Media. Some of the images/music that may be used on this website are copyright to their respective owner(s). Kalkine Media does not claim ownership of any of the pictures displayed/music used on this website unless stated otherwise. The images/music that may be used on this website are taken from various sources on the internet, including paid subscriptions or are believed to be in public domain. We have used reasonable efforts to accredit the source wherever it was indicated as or found to be necessary.
kalkinemedia.com
Yum Brands says nearly 300 restaurants in UK impacted due to cyber attack
(Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc said late on Wednesday a ransomware attack impacted certain information technology systems of the company which led to the closure of nearly 300 restaurants in the United Kingdom for a day. The company added all the stores were now operational and it had initiated response...
kalkinemedia.com
Oil prices rally to highest close since Dec. 1 on China optimism
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices settled 1% higher on Thursday, extending a recent rally built around rising Chinese demand, while the market wrote off a second straight week of large builds in U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude futures gained $1.18, or 1.4%, to settle at $86.16 per barrel, while U.S. West...
kalkinemedia.com
Fed can likely slow runoff as bank reserves near 10% to 11% of GDP
(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve can probably start to slow its balance sheet runoff once bank reserves fall to around 10% or 11% of gross domestic product, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday. "We'll start slowing as we approach maybe reserves being 10% to 11% of GDP," Waller said...
kalkinemedia.com
Fed's Waller, citing "good news," backs quarter-point increase at next meeting
(Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, one of the leading inflation hawks and an advocate last year of aggressive rate increases, supports scaling back to quarter-point rate hikes at the Fed's next meeting, all but cementing another step down in the pace of the central bank's monetary tightening.
kalkinemedia.com
Canada December producer prices down 1.1% on petroleum, softwood
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) NOTE: (Reporting by Dale Smith) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
Comments / 0