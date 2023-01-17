ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

City of LaGrange creates fundraiser for Troup County tornado victims

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

LaGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The City of LaGrange created the “Community Outreach Tornado Fund” to provide aid for Troup County residents impacted by the Jan. 12 storms.

Those in need of assistance are asked to fill out a verification form with proper documentation. Forms will be available at LaGrange Police Department.

FEMA funding granted to Troup County for tornado relief efforts

To receive one through email, send a request to Katie Mercer Van Schoor at kvanschoor@lagrangega.org.

Completed forms can be dropped off at LaGrange Police Department. They can also be emailed to nbelcher@lagrangega.org or jbutler@lagrangega.org.

To donate, visit the GoFundMe .

