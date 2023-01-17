Unifi Collaborates With Microsoft And Artis Consulting To Apply Artificial Intelligence And Advanced Data Modeling To Its Ground Safety Operations

Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Thoma Bravo expands cybersecurity reach with $1.34 bln Magnet Forensics deal
(Adds details about the deal, background) Jan 20 (Reuters) - Thoma Bravo will buy Canadian software firm Magnet Forensics Inc in a C$1.8 billion ($1.34 billion) deal, the company said on Friday, as the private equity firm bolsters its cybersecurity portfolio to tap into rising demand. A unit of Thoma...
kalkinemedia.com
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc Announces Acquisition Of Ridgeback Resources Inc
* SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF RIDGEBACK RESOURCES INC. EXPANDING PRODUCTION TO APPROXIMATELY 30,000 BOE/D AND BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING INCLUDING STRATEGIC LEAD ORDERS FROM GMT CAPITAL CORP. AND LIBRA ADVISORS, LLC. * SATURN OIL & GAS INC - DEAL HIGHLY ACCRETIVE ON CASH FLOW PER FULLY DILUTED...
kalkinemedia.com
Amazon's AWS to invest $35 bln in Virginia
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's cloud services division said Friday it plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment will create 1,000 jobs. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS will establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
kalkinemedia.com
CNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Members of two local unions at CNH Industrial NV factories in Wisconsin and Iowa reached an agreement over a new labor contract on Saturday, ending a strike that has been ongoing since last May, the United Auto Workers union said. (Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)
kalkinemedia.com
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq gain on boost from Alphabet, Netflix
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Indexes: Nasdaq up 0.98%, Dow down 0.12%, S&P up 0.41%. Jan 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Friday after Netflix kicked off the earnings season for growth stocks on an upbeat note, while Google parent Alphabet gained on news of job cuts.
kalkinemedia.com
Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector
LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed. CEO Sundar Pichai informed staff Friday at the Silicon Valley giant about the...
