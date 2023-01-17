Unifi Collaborates With Microsoft And Artis Consulting To Apply Artificial Intelligence And Advanced Data Modeling To Its Ground Safety Operations

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Indexes: Nasdaq up 0.98%, Dow down 0.12%, S&P up 0.41%. Jan 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Friday after Netflix kicked off the earnings season for growth stocks on an upbeat note, while Google parent Alphabet gained on news of job cuts.

2 DAYS AGO