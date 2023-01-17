ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

Nebraska versus Northwestern men’s basketball rescheduled for Jan. 25

The battle for NU on the hardwood has been officially rescheduled from its original date. Northwestern will now play at Nebraska on Wednesday, Jan. 25 instead of Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Wildcats have had to adjust the team’s schedule as a result of injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak on the roster.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska WBB vs Maryland Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) vs. 11/11 Maryland Terrapins (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) Sunday, January 22, 2023, 1 p.m. (CT) Live TV: Nebraska Public Media - Larry Punteney (PBP), Kara Graham (Analyst) Live Video: B1G+. Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (12:45 p.m.) - Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Husker WBB Falls to Maryland 69-54

I was travelling during the game, so fortunately I didn’t watch the carnage. Listening was tough enough. Things still don’t get easier for the ladies as Iowa is next on the schedule. The normal starting five was on the floor - Shelley, Bourne, Markowski, Haiby and Krull. First...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball: Penn State Nittany Lions Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers hit the road to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in University Park, Pennsylvania. The two football schools have combined to go 1-0 apiece in each’s most recent meeting against Ohio State. The Nittany Lions enter Saturday with a 12-6 record and 3-4 mark in...
LINCOLN, NE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Respond to Donut Shop

Chillicothe – Local police responded quickly when a local donut shop had a call for help on Friday. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called at 6:32 by Crispie Creme donuts located on Bridge Street in Chillicothe when a man was reported banging on the windows of the establishment and harassing customers.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – 36-Year-Old Woman Charged with Trafficking Drugs

PICKAWAY – A woman was arrested and charged with several felonies after a traffic stop in Pickaway County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol on 1/13/23 around 10 pm, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a 2014 Chrysler 200 in the area of Scioto street and Main Street after a traffic violation was observed. The woman behind the driver’s seat was identified as 36-year-old Jade Kiley who told the officer that she had a suspended driver’s license. A probable cause search was done on the vehicle after the smell of marijuana revealed a bulk amount of the substance concealed on Kiley from the officer.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

