Nebraska Football: Former Georgia TE Arik Gilbert trending to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop fifth-straight, lose to Nebraska 63-60The LanternColumbus, OH
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Corn Nation
Nebraska versus Northwestern men’s basketball rescheduled for Jan. 25
The battle for NU on the hardwood has been officially rescheduled from its original date. Northwestern will now play at Nebraska on Wednesday, Jan. 25 instead of Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Wildcats have had to adjust the team’s schedule as a result of injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak on the roster.
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB vs Maryland Game Thread
Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) vs. 11/11 Maryland Terrapins (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) Sunday, January 22, 2023, 1 p.m. (CT) Live TV: Nebraska Public Media - Larry Punteney (PBP), Kara Graham (Analyst) Live Video: B1G+. Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (12:45 p.m.) - Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)...
Corn Nation
Husker WBB Falls to Maryland 69-54
I was travelling during the game, so fortunately I didn’t watch the carnage. Listening was tough enough. Things still don’t get easier for the ladies as Iowa is next on the schedule. The normal starting five was on the floor - Shelley, Bourne, Markowski, Haiby and Krull. First...
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball: Penn State Nittany Lions Preview
The Nebraska Cornhuskers hit the road to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in University Park, Pennsylvania. The two football schools have combined to go 1-0 apiece in each’s most recent meeting against Ohio State. The Nittany Lions enter Saturday with a 12-6 record and 3-4 mark in...
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This Month
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MarionStar and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
614now.com
Popular Easton eatery closes “for the foreseeable future” after kitchen fire
Easton-area diners aiming to get their fix from Black Box Fix will have to wait. According to a statement posted to the restaurant’s social media pages, Black Box Fix will remain closed indefinitely until repairs following a fire yesterday can be completed. “Due to a kitchen fire today our...
Suspect scoped out Columbus store before it lost $6,000, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center lost $6,000 in two thefts in two weeks. The store selling sunglasses saw a man walk in around 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, and then picked up merchandise worth $3,000 before leaving quickly without […]
Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
Sinzae Reed killing ruled homicide by Franklin County coroner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The death of a 13-year-old boy on Columbus’s west side has been ruled a homicide by the Franklin County coroner. According to the report released Tuesday, Sinzae Reed suffered two gunshot wounds, one to the chest and one to the hand. Reed was shot on Oct. 12, 2022, at the Wedgewood […]
Juvenile hit by oncoming traffic after suspected stolen car crashes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for multiple juveniles who they say crashed a believed to be stolen car and crashed it Wednesday morning on the northeast side. According to a spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with Clinton Township saw what they believed was a stolen Hyundai weaving around […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Respond to Donut Shop
Chillicothe – Local police responded quickly when a local donut shop had a call for help on Friday. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called at 6:32 by Crispie Creme donuts located on Bridge Street in Chillicothe when a man was reported banging on the windows of the establishment and harassing customers.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – 36-Year-Old Woman Charged with Trafficking Drugs
PICKAWAY – A woman was arrested and charged with several felonies after a traffic stop in Pickaway County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol on 1/13/23 around 10 pm, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a 2014 Chrysler 200 in the area of Scioto street and Main Street after a traffic violation was observed. The woman behind the driver’s seat was identified as 36-year-old Jade Kiley who told the officer that she had a suspended driver’s license. A probable cause search was done on the vehicle after the smell of marijuana revealed a bulk amount of the substance concealed on Kiley from the officer.
