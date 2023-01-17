Read full article on original website
Marjorie Wilhelmina Kaye
MADISON – Marjorie W. (Vruwink) Kaye, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Fountainhead Homes. A funeral service will be held at CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 944 E. Gorham St., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. A full obituary will appear in the Jan. 29, 2023, edition of the Wisconsin State Journal.
Lorraine Elder
Lorraine Elder, 87, of Richland Center died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Our House Senior Living in Richland Center. She was born on April 26, 1935, the daughter of Tillmon and Buena (Frye) Fry. On April 19, 1952, she was united in marriage to Donald Elder at the Willow Valley United Methodist Church. Lorraine and Donald farmed together. She enjoyed gardening, embroidering, and baking, especially peanut butter cookies and Russian Tea Cookies. Lorraine collected dishes and hummingbirds.
Robert Rodney (Bobby) Holt
Robert Rodney (Bobby) Holt, age 48, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Nov. 29, 1974, in Madison, the son of Robert and Shirley (Ellestad) Holt. Bobby graduated from Madison East High School in 1994. He worked as a machine operator for Evco in DeForest for many years.
Robert Humke
Robert Humke, age 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease. A celebration of life will be held at WELLSPRING UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5702 S. Hill Drive, Madison. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., a memorial service at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at the church.
Arya Rayn Mallett
Madison – Arya Rayn Mallett, age 9 months, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 13, 2023. She was born on March 18, 2022, to Samantha Trumm and Daniel Mallett at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. Arya was born with beautiful long brown hair and the most piercing...
Ruth Marie Bazil
Ruth Marie Bazil, 87, of Muscoda died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Riverdale Healthcare in Muscoda. She was born on December 5, 1935 in Bentonville, AR the daughter of Van Vester and Joyous Viola VanMeter. Ruth enjoyed fishing, gardening, crocheting, sewing, and quilting. She was a beloved member of the Avoca Bible Church.
Priscilla A. U’Ren
Priscilla Ardis U’Ren, aged 92, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2023, at Crestridge Assisted Living Center. Priscilla was born October 27, 1930, in Blanchardville Twp. to Herbert U’Ren and Elizabeth (Thompson) U’Ren. She was the third and last child to join that union. Priscilla...
Floyd Edward “Buzz” Busse
Floyd Edward “Buzz” Busse, Madison, Wisconsin, passed away at 97 years young on January 15, 2023. Born March 13, 1925 to Edward and Viola (Mauer) Busse in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Buzz was the oldest of 5 siblings, all deceased now. After high school he proudly served in the United...
Badgers complete sweep of Minnesota State
MADISON, Wis. — No. 8 Wisconsin broke out the brooms Sunday afternoon to not only complete the weekend sweep of Minnesota State, but the season series. The Badgers got on the board in the 1st period courtesy of Lacey Eden. That goal marked her 16th on the season. Then Wisconsin found the back of the net six more times while also shutting out the Mavericks.
Badgers takedown Boilermakers for first Big Ten win
MADISON, Wis. — After dropping their first 2 matches to Purdue, #16 Wisconsin won 7 of the next 8 to earn their first Big Ten win of the season. Austin Gomez and Braxton Amos posted tech fall victories, while Dean Hamiti won by fall. Jan. 20, 2023 – #16...
Verona skates by Middleton to win sixth-straight Big 8 crown
WATCH: Previewing Restaurant Week with Amara
MADISON, Wis. — Abby Hampton and Jillian Weingart from Amara restaurant join Live at Four ahead of Madison Magazine’s Restaurant Week. For more information about Restaurant Week, click or tap here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
Osteria Papavero brings authentic, seasonal Italian dining to Madison
Osteria Papavero’s wooden sign with a burst of cheery, red poppies is flapping in the wind on a rainy, blustery day in downtown Madison. Tucked inside the brick building on East Wilson Street where it first opened in 2006, the restaurant serves rustic Italian dishes inspired by owner and chef Francesco Mangano’s childhood in Bologna, where he spent the school year, and Tuscany, where he spent summers. “We try not to make too much food from Bologna, because it’s pretty fatty food,” Mangano says with a laugh. “No, I’m just joking, but it’s really rich. Bologna is called La Grassa in Italy, [which means] ‘the fat one.’ ” South of Bologna and moving into Tuscany, dishes native to those regions use more vegetables and olive oil. Osteria Papavero’s menu combines a little bit from both places, Mangano says. No matter the dish, Mangano focuses on using high-quality ingredients — from foraged mushrooms to French chocolate — to create delicious, unfussy dishes that remind him of home.
