Washington Examiner
Calling it quits: Wave of Democrat retirements could gift Senate majority to GOP in 2024
As lawmakers prepare for what is likely to be a tough election cycle in 2024, many senators in key battleground states are considering retirement — putting Democrats on edge as they seek to defend their slim majority in the upper chamber. Democrats are already expected to face a challenging...
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times
Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
‘The View’: Alyssa Farrah Griffin Claims Donald Trump Asked Her About Replacing Mike Pence with Nikki Haley
The View co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin shared some juicy details about her personal correspondence with Donald Trump during her time in the White House. On today’s broadcast, co-host Joy Behar asked Griffin to confirm recent allegations made by her former colleague Mike Pompeo stating that Trump wanted to replace Pence with former governor Nikki Hayley.
msn.com
Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit
Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...
Justice Department tells House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan that it won't share information about ongoing criminal probes
The DOJ told Rep. Jim Jordan that "any oversight requests must be weighed against the department's interests in protecting the integrity of its work."
Washington Examiner
Why AOC should run for US Senate against Kirsten Gillibrand
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) already has more money in the bank than Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) — $5.4 million to the senator's $4.3 million. In a party primary for Gillibrand's Senate seat, she could probably raise an overwhelming amount from left-wing donors across the country and outspend the senator. And in such a primary, the two would be competing for the votes of some of the furthest-left Democrats in America, which is natural territory for Ocasio-Cortez.
Poland to ask Germany for go-ahead to send tanks to Ukraine
WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland will ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday. Morawiecki didn't specify when the request will be made. He said that Poland is building a coalition of nations ready to send Leopards. Even...
Washington Examiner
Pro-life leaders aim to put Democrats on defense with abortion legislation
Anti-abortion leaders are hailing the "strong pro-life voice" of House Republicans after the party passed two abortion measures in the lower chamber last week, among the first to be considered by the new Congress. The measures will likely be blocked by the Democratic-majority Senate and President Joe Biden, but Marjorie...
Washington Examiner
Biden supply chain task force leader didn't attend any meetings during crisis: Report
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was asked to co-lead a team tasked with addressing the supply chain crisis but never attended a meeting. After the Functional Government Institute submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the Department of Agriculture, records showed that meetings between the secretary and those designated to serve on the team have not participated in any meetings for the Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force, the institute said, according to documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.
Washington Examiner
US aid to Ukraine exceeds $26 billion and is still growing
The Biden administration's latest security aid package to Ukraine has brought the total amount of military aid provided to Kyiv since Russia invaded last February to more than $26 billion. The newest package, which was announced on Thursday, was valued at up to $2.5 billion, and it represents one of...
Washington Examiner
Communist influence operations-linked group behind DC illegal immigrant voting law
An organization that was a key player behind a successful push to let illegal immigrants in Washington, D.C ., vote in local elections has ties to Communist Party influence operations, according to records. The Council of the District of Columbia , Washington's lawmaking body overseen by the federal government, approved...
Members of Congress sign up for TikTok, despite security concerns
WASHINGTON — Just like teens, members of Congress are setting up TikTok accounts — even as the popular app is increasingly barred from government devices and heads of federal intelligence agencies raise concerns about data collection and surveillance obtained by a Chinese-owned company. At least 32 members of Congress — all Democrats and one independent […] The post Members of Congress sign up for TikTok, despite security concerns appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Washington Examiner
Weapon of self-destruction: Biden's obsessive hunt for extremism in the military
The late 1960s and early 1970s were dark times for the U.S. Army . It imploded, collapsing in on itself after the shock of Vietnam. In the '70s, my father was a senior officer in America’s most decorated combat force — the 82nd Airborne Division. The division was overrun by Hells Angels, Black Panthers, drug gangs, and initiates of the Fruit of Islam. Extremism was rampant, and my father had to arm himself just to enter the Fort Bragg barracks.
Washington Examiner
Could Congress claw back pandemic funding to cover spending cuts?
As Republicans gear up for a fight over where to cut government spending, at least one big city mayor is worried that GOP lawmakers will come for the piles of unspent pandemic aid sitting in city and state coffers. “You’re going to have people talking about cutting the military. If...
Biden and Trump’s Families Both Cashed In on the Presidency
Joe Biden and Donald Trump aren’t two peas in a pod—but Biden’s failure to secure classified documents is another reminder that he and Trump have more in common than just their advanced ages.And the similarities don’t end there. We have long known about Trump’s nepotistic and (quite likely) illegal family dynamic. But as House Republicans prepare to ramp up investigations of Biden, mainstream media news items are shedding new light on how the “Biden crime family” keep cashing in on the family name.According to a new CNN report, “A year after Biden was elected… his youngest brother, Frank Biden, boasted...
Washington Examiner
DEI hasn't just infected the Left
Diversity, equity, and inclusion seems to have entered the bloodstream of U.S. politics, and it’s not just one party with it in its veins. Sure, the Biden administration and its allies have sworn a loyalty oath to this bizarre ideology, but Republicans pledging to fight it are at times indistinguishable from the radical Left.
Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit
WASHINGTON — As the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches next month, Ukrainians who were welcomed to the United States under a special program offering an escape from war are watching another timeline. The temporary Uniting for Ukraine program, sometimes called U4U, offers a two-year stay in the U.S., given that individuals […] The post Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Washington Examiner
China's threat requires more F-15EX fighter jets and fewer F-35s
The F-35 fighter jet continues its seemingly never-ending struggle with cost overruns and performance troubles (in fact, some were recently grounded after another engine problem). In contrast, the F-15EX continues to prove itself a versatile, more lethal alternative. Measured by range, weapons payload, and lifetime costs, the F-15EX is the best jet.
