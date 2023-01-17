Read full article on original website
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc Announces Acquisition Of Ridgeback Resources Inc
* SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF RIDGEBACK RESOURCES INC. EXPANDING PRODUCTION TO APPROXIMATELY 30,000 BOE/D AND BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING INCLUDING STRATEGIC LEAD ORDERS FROM GMT CAPITAL CORP. AND LIBRA ADVISORS, LLC. * SATURN OIL & GAS INC - DEAL HIGHLY ACCRETIVE ON CASH FLOW PER FULLY DILUTED...
Sientra Announces Reverse Stock Split
* SIENTRA ANNOUNCES 1-FOR-10 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT
Amazon's AWS to invest $35 bln in Virginia
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Online retailer Amazon.com Inc's cloud services division, Amazon Web Services, plans to invest $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
Glass Lewis recommends vote against Capricorn board, NewMed merger -Palliser
(Reuters) - Proxy advisor Glass Lewis recommended Capricorn Energy's shareholders vote to overhaul its board, including the chief executive, and against its proposed merger with Israel's NewMed Energy, activist investor Palliser said on Monday. The recommendations come ahead of meetings on Feb. 1, where Capricorn shareholders will cast votes on...
Insurer ASR to consider sale of bank acquired in Aegon deal, source says
LONDON/AMSTERDAM, Jan 23(Reuters) - Dutch insurer ASR (ASRNL.AS) will consider a sale of its banking arm after completing its acquisition of rival Aegon's (AEGN.AS) domestic operations, a source close to the matter told Reuters.
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/20/2023
A rally for tech stocks applied some salve on Wall Street’s rough week, one dominated by worries about a weakening economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.9% Friday, but still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three. The Nasdaq added 2.7% and the Dow rose 1%. Google’s...
CNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Members of two local unions at CNH Industrial NV factories in Wisconsin and Iowa reached an agreement over a new labor contract on Saturday, ending a strike that has been ongoing since last May, the United Auto Workers union said. (Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)
Fed can likely slow runoff as bank reserves near 10% to 11% of GDP
(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve can probably start to slow its balance sheet runoff once bank reserves fall to around 10% or 11% of gross domestic product, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday. "We'll start slowing as we approach maybe reserves being 10% to 11% of GDP," Waller said...
Spotify is laying off around 6% of its workforce — around 600 employees — to reduce costs and improve efficiency
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in layoffs memo that impacted employees would have one-on-one conversations over the next several hours.
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq gain on boost from Alphabet, Netflix
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Indexes: Nasdaq up 0.98%, Dow down 0.12%, S&P up 0.41%. Jan 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Friday after Netflix kicked off the earnings season for growth stocks on an upbeat note, while Google parent Alphabet gained on news of job cuts.
Fed's Waller, citing "good news," backs quarter-point increase at next meeting
(Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, one of the leading inflation hawks and an advocate last year of aggressive rate increases, supports scaling back to quarter-point rate hikes at the Fed's next meeting, all but cementing another step down in the pace of the central bank's monetary tightening.
Oil settles up more than 1% on China demand outlook, second weekly gain
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil settled up about $1 a barrel on Friday and notched a second straight weekly gain as China's economic prospects brightened, boosting expectations for fuel demand in the world's second-biggest economy. China's lifting of COVID-19 restrictions should bring global demand to a record high this year, the...
Gold eases as dollar ticks up, but set for fifth weekly rise
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar firmed, although hopes of slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fifth straight weekly gain. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,926.06 per ounce by 10:22 a.m. ET(1522 GMT), after rising to its...
