On Friday, Creek Wood competed for the TSSAA State Championship in bowling with Hardin County. A team the Lady Red Hawks have met three times now in the finals. Hardin County defeated Creek Wood 18-5, but the Lady Red Hawks trailed by just ten pins after the American ten-pin game. Creek Wood took three of the six match points as Gabi Mann, Kiley Wright and Malaney Blaylock all won their point with scores of 203, 175 and 191, respectively.

CHARLOTTE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO