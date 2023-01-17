Kissinger Backs Ukraine's NATO Membership, Says Russia Needs the Opportunity to Rejoin International System

Read full article on original website
Poland to ask a newly willing Germany for permission to send tanks to Ukraine
After Berlin signaled its likely consent, Poland said it would ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, which badly wants them.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Ukraine War Live Updates: Germany Promises a Decision on Tanks; Russian Official Warns Ukraine Allies Risk Own Destruction
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Sunday that he expected a decision soon on the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, meanwhile, said Berlin would not block Poland from sending its own Leopard 2s to Ukraine.
Biden and Trump’s Families Both Cashed In on the Presidency
Joe Biden and Donald Trump aren’t two peas in a pod—but Biden’s failure to secure classified documents is another reminder that he and Trump have more in common than just their advanced ages.And the similarities don’t end there. We have long known about Trump’s nepotistic and (quite likely) illegal family dynamic. But as House Republicans prepare to ramp up investigations of Biden, mainstream media news items are shedding new light on how the “Biden crime family” keep cashing in on the family name.According to a new CNN report, “A year after Biden was elected… his youngest brother, Frank Biden, boasted...
Jeff Zients Reportedly Will Be Biden's Next Chief of Staff
Jeff Zients will serve as President Joe Biden's next chief of staff, according to media reports on Sunday. Zients has previously helped steer the Biden administration's Covid-19 response and carry out its ambitious vaccine campaign. Though Zients has a relatively limited political background compared to Ron Klain, he is a...
Top U.S. Spy Agency Says More Security Assistance From Allies Is Crucial for Ukraine to Prevail
The director of America's top spy agency said Russia's war in Ukraine will require the West to continue to provide security assistance packages. U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said both Ukrainian and Russian militaries are facing significant challenges but the war had not reached a stalemate. U.S. Secretary...
Ukraine War Live Updates: U.S. Designates Russia Paramilitary Firm Wagner as ‘Criminal' Group; Russia Says Relations With U.S. Are at an All-Time Low
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Defense ministers of NATO and its allies held a high-stakes meeting Friday at Germany's Ramstein air base to make the decision on whether to send Germany's Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, something Kyiv has been pleading for for months.
Two years after a bloody war, Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions are running high again. Why?
Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan are high again two years after they ended a war over Nagorno-Karabakh that killed about 6,800 soldiers.
India-China Border Tensions Rise: After Xi Jinping, India's Army Chief Inspects Combat Readiness
Days after Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video conversation with his troops stationed along the India-China border in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army chief also inspected the combat readiness of its soldiers along the disputed border. What Happened: General Manoj Pande, India's Chief of Army Staff, visited units and...
Here's What You Need to Know About a Blockbuster Court Fight Over Cuba's Debt
The Cuban government is facing a high-stakes court case over unpaid commercial debt. If Cuba loses, it could ultimately cost the island nation billions. The loans in question were denominated in German Deutschmarks, a currency that no longer exists. Accusations of bribery, an imprisoned Cuban bank official and Interpol all...
FBI Finds More Classified Documents in 13-Hour Search of Biden Home
FBI agents found more classified documents at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, during a consensual search lasting nearly 13 hours. Other classified documents were found there earlier this month, and in November at a Washington think tank where Biden kept a private office before becoming president. Attorney General...
Chris Hipkins Confirmed as New Zealand's Prime Minister
Chris Hipkins was confirmed Sunday as New Zealand's next prime minister and he chose Carmel Sepuloni as his deputy, marking the first time a person with Pacific Island heritage has risen to that rank. Hipkins got the unanimous support of lawmakers from his Labour Party after he was the only...
India invokes emergency laws to ban BBC Modi documentary
Government accused of ‘censorship’ over ban on film about PM’s role in violence during 2002 Gujarat riots
$100 Million New Jersey Deli Fugitive Peter Coker Jr. Agrees to Extradition to U.S. From Thailand
A former fugitive wanted on criminal stock manipulation charges related to a money-losing New Jersey deli once valued at $100 million has agreed to be extradited from Thailand to the United States, Thai authorities said. Peter Coker Jr., 54, was arrested last week by Thai police in the resort area...
European Markets Cautious as Investors Weigh Economic Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets started the new trading week on an uncertain note Monday with investors reassessing the economic outlook. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.15% in early trade, with tech stocks adding 1.1% while chemicals slid 0.7%. Global markets have been weighing...
China Celebrates Lunar New Year With Most COVID Rules Lifted
People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New Year is the most important annual...
