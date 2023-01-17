ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

Lawsuit filed against Aliquippa police department following violent altercation

By Garret Roberts, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 5 days ago

ALIQUIPPA – A civil lawsuit has been filed against three city police officers in connection with a violent arrest made earlier this month.

In the lawsuit, 24-year-old Theaughn Lewis says that he was arrested by Aliquippa police officers Bruce Tooch and Paul Woods without probable cause during an incident along Allegheny Avenue on Jan. 2, with the two officers being accused of using excessive force against Lewis while they detained him. A third officer was also implicated in the lawsuit, but has not been publicly identified at this time.

Aliquippa solicitor Myron Sainovich declined to comment on the pending litigation against the officers at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N18rU_0kHfWYpX00

The incident referenced in the lawsuit occurred when police arrived at the house of 28-year-old Justin Carr, who had reported his car as stolen to the Aliquippa Police Department earlier that day. Carr later reported finding the vehicle on his own, swearing at police officers over the phone. After this call, the group of three police officers arrived at Carr's home, where witnesses said the officers informed him that they would be towing the vehicle.

Man charged in Aliquippa shooting death: Aliquippa man charged with manslaughter after Friday night shooting

As the situation escalated to a loud verbal argument, Lewis and 24-year-old Monica McCutchen arrived on the scene and began shouting obscenities at the officers. A video posted by a witness shows the argument, which escalates when officers move to arrest Lewis and McCutchen. During the video of the arrest, Tooch can be seen punching Lewis in the head while he was restrained, grabbing Lewis by the back of his sweatshirt and shouting "now you're going to get it" into his ear.

More: Violent altercation involving Aliquippa police under review by city

In the lawsuit against the officers, attorneys for Lewis say Tooch falsified an arrest affidavit when he stated that Lewis had "refused an order to put his hands behind his back and threw a punch at Woods." According to the lawsuit, Lewis was never given this order and did not throw the punch mentioned in the affidavit. The lawsuit also says claims McCutchen jumped on Woods' back is false.

Video footage of the event conflicts with some of the events mentioned by Tooch in the affidavit. The punch mentioned by Tooch does not appear on camera during the chaos of the arrest, but the video recording does not seem to show officers issuing a command before grabbing at Lewis and McCutchen. The video does not show McCutchen jumping on Woods' back or swinging at the officer's back, as she can be seen being arrested down the street by a third officer.

The lawsuit states that the incident caused "loss of liberty, serious bodily injury and emotional harm" to Lewis. The lawsuit seeks $75,000 in damages from the Aliquippa Police Department and the officers involved.

Aliquippa homicide: State police say one man dead after Friday shooting in Aliquippa

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Beaver County District Attorney's Office had not begun an investigation to review the incident in Aliquippa. District Attorney David Lozier said any allegations regarding police behavior should be filed by eyewitnesses with Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane or the municipality. If unhappy with the Aliquippa department's conduct, a complaint can then be filed with the Police Review Board.

Officials from Aliquippa have stated an investigation was started after the incident, but did not comment further on the matter.

Police investigation: Prosecution decision of Center Twp. police officer referred to state's attorney general

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Lawsuit filed against Aliquippa police department following violent altercation

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Man found dead of gunshot wound in Hill District apartment

A man has died after being shot in the face Sunday evening in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue shortly before 6:20 p.m. for reports of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers found the victim,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Woman accused of driving car during crack cocaine bust in New Kensington faces felony charges

The driver of a car that was targeted in an undercover operation that led to the arrest of a suspected crack dealer has been ordered to stand trial on felony drug charges. Investigators say Tasha Tierra Williams, 41, of the 200 block of 15th Street in Arnold was behind the wheel Nov. 9 when undercover investigators saw a passenger in the car exchange suspected crack cocaine for money, according to her arrest papers.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Man shot and killed inside residence in Bedford Dwellings

PITTSBURGH — Police say one person was shot and killed inside a residence in Bedford Dwellings Sunday night. Police were called to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue just before 6:20 p.m. for reports of a male shot in the face. Investigators say he was pronounced dead at the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

South Side shootings send two to the hospital; police investigating

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating two shootings on the South Side Saturday night that they believe may be connected. Just before 9 p.m., units were dispatched to the Color Park on South Fourth Street. Minutes later, police were also sent to the Coen Market at 925 E. Carson Street, a few blocks away.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot, killed in Pa.; 18-year-old charged with homicide: reports

A fatal shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday left one man dead and an 18-year-old facing charges, according to reports from WPXI and WTAE. It happened when investigators were called to the scene just after 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street, where they found a man, later identified as 23-year-old Eugene Nance, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County caretaker arrested for involvement in assault case

A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case.  Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed.  This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up. "It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter. Paperwork says Diane...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO KILLED IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY CRASH

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 56 in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon. Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson reported that 36-year-old Robert Deemer of Johnstown and 84-year-old Gerald McGeary of Seward were the two who died in the head-on collision near Laurel Ridge State Park in Saint Clair Township at 1:09 PM. According to Carson’s report, Deemer was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the center line and struck McGeary’s Chrysler 300. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Sean Hribal. Neither driver wore a seat belt at the time. Two others who were not identified were taken to a Cambria County hospital for treatment of injuries.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

New Castle raids turn up drugs, 11 guns, $12K cash

Law enforcement raids on two New Castle homes turned up drugs, 11 guns, and mounds of cash. On Friday, detectives from the Lawrence County District Attorney's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Group carried out coordinated searches with the help of the Lawrence County Critical Incident Response Team. According to the...
NEW CASTLE, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy