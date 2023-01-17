Lawsuit filed against Aliquippa police department following violent altercation

ALIQUIPPA – A civil lawsuit has been filed against three city police officers in connection with a violent arrest made earlier this month.

In the lawsuit, 24-year-old Theaughn Lewis says that he was arrested by Aliquippa police officers Bruce Tooch and Paul Woods without probable cause during an incident along Allegheny Avenue on Jan. 2, with the two officers being accused of using excessive force against Lewis while they detained him. A third officer was also implicated in the lawsuit, but has not been publicly identified at this time.

Aliquippa solicitor Myron Sainovich declined to comment on the pending litigation against the officers at this time.

The incident referenced in the lawsuit occurred when police arrived at the house of 28-year-old Justin Carr, who had reported his car as stolen to the Aliquippa Police Department earlier that day. Carr later reported finding the vehicle on his own, swearing at police officers over the phone. After this call, the group of three police officers arrived at Carr's home, where witnesses said the officers informed him that they would be towing the vehicle.

As the situation escalated to a loud verbal argument, Lewis and 24-year-old Monica McCutchen arrived on the scene and began shouting obscenities at the officers. A video posted by a witness shows the argument, which escalates when officers move to arrest Lewis and McCutchen. During the video of the arrest, Tooch can be seen punching Lewis in the head while he was restrained, grabbing Lewis by the back of his sweatshirt and shouting "now you're going to get it" into his ear.

In the lawsuit against the officers, attorneys for Lewis say Tooch falsified an arrest affidavit when he stated that Lewis had "refused an order to put his hands behind his back and threw a punch at Woods." According to the lawsuit, Lewis was never given this order and did not throw the punch mentioned in the affidavit. The lawsuit also says claims McCutchen jumped on Woods' back is false.

Video footage of the event conflicts with some of the events mentioned by Tooch in the affidavit. The punch mentioned by Tooch does not appear on camera during the chaos of the arrest, but the video recording does not seem to show officers issuing a command before grabbing at Lewis and McCutchen. The video does not show McCutchen jumping on Woods' back or swinging at the officer's back, as she can be seen being arrested down the street by a third officer.

The lawsuit states that the incident caused "loss of liberty, serious bodily injury and emotional harm" to Lewis. The lawsuit seeks $75,000 in damages from the Aliquippa Police Department and the officers involved.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Beaver County District Attorney's Office had not begun an investigation to review the incident in Aliquippa. District Attorney David Lozier said any allegations regarding police behavior should be filed by eyewitnesses with Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane or the municipality. If unhappy with the Aliquippa department's conduct, a complaint can then be filed with the Police Review Board.

Officials from Aliquippa have stated an investigation was started after the incident, but did not comment further on the matter.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Lawsuit filed against Aliquippa police department following violent altercation