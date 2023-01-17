Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Man Killed in Industrial Accident in Dyersville
One person was killed and another remains hospitalized after an industrial accident at FarmTek in Dyersville yesterday. According to a press release from the Dyersville Police Department, multiple agencies and off-duty personnel were called for a fall at Farmtek, 1440 Field of Dreams Way just after 8:30 yesterday morning. When...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
NEIA Native to retire from National Guard’s top post
The Iowa National Guard’s top general is set to retire in the coming weeks. Strawberry Point native Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell has served as the adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard since August 2019, overseeing the guard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Corell was born in Manchester and raised...
