MySanAntonio
Gasoline's slow fade heralds U.S. supply pain now, gain later for climate
Gasoline demand in the U.S. has peaked, with a surprise slowdown last year signaling that consumption is unlikely to ever again return to pre-Covid levels. This long-awaited milestone shows that climate-friendly initiatives put into place more than a decade ago are finally taking the U.S. across the threshold. American drivers are traveling more miles on less fuel than ever thanks to a generation of cars with more efficient engines as well as new electric vehicles. The government forecasts further declines for gasoline demand this year and next.
MySanAntonio
Youngkin says Ford has 'Trojan horse' relationship with Chinese battery maker
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is calling an electric-vehicle battery plant planned by Ford and a Chinese partner a "Trojan horse" for China that would undermine policy efforts to strengthen the U.S. auto industry. The Republican governor, who is considered to be a possible 2024 presidential candidate, defended his decision to...
MySanAntonio
Fed set to slow rate hikes again and debate how much further to go
Federal Reserve officials, heartened by an inflation slowdown, are poised to slow the pace of their interest-rate hikes for a second straight meeting and debate how much more they need to tighten to get prices under control. Their campaign - which came too late, some critics argue - seems to...
MySanAntonio
Amazon to plow extra $35 billion into Virginia data centers in cloud race
Amazon's cloud unit will spend $35 billion on new data centers in Virginia by 2040, underscoring its determination to stay ahead of rivals Microsoft and Alphabet. The investments at multiple locations will create an estimated 1,000 jobs in Virginia, the state said in a news release Friday. Virginia is Amazon Web Services' most important hub, with dozens of data centers powering applications for customers across the eastern United States. A number of sites are under consideration and will be selected at a later date, the state said.
