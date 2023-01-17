Read full article on original website
France asks Burkina Faso to clarify troop departure reports
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he is awaiting “clarifications” from Burkina Faso’s new junta leader following a report saying authorities in the West African country ordered hundreds of French troops to leave within a month. Macron said during a news conference in Paris on Saturday that the message from Burkina Faso were “confusing” with junta leader Ibrahim Traore away from the capital, Ouagadougou. Burkina Faso’s national broadcaster, RTB, reported Saturday that the junta government had decided Wednesday to end the French military presence in the country. Macron urged caution in reacting to the report, citing Russia’s possible interference and the need to make sure that there was no “manipulation” of information.
As egg prices rise, so do attempts to smuggle them from Mexico, say US Customs officials
High prices are driving an increase in attempts to bring eggs into the US from Mexico, according to border officials. Officers at the San Diego Customs and Border Protection Office have seen an increase in the number of attempts to move eggs across the US-Mexico border, according to a tweet from director of field operations Jennifer De La O.
Ryanair flight lands safely in Athens after bomb scare
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A scheduled flight from Katowice, Poland, has arrived safely at Athens International Airport after an alert was issued about a possible bomb onboard. The plane and the passengers were searched and no bomb was found, police said in a statement. The flight operated by Buzz, a Polish subsidiary of low-cost carrier Ryanair, arrived at the airport in Greece’s capital at 5:40 p.m. local time (1540 GMT) after being escorted through Greek airspace by two Hellenic Air Force F-16 fighters. The search for an explosive device lasted over an hour and turned up nothing. The airline has not made a statement and airport authorities didn’t respond to inquiries.
Chief diplomats boycott Libya-hosted Arab League meeting
CAIRO (AP) — A handful of Arab chief diplomats have met in the Libyan capital in a gathering boycotted by powerful foreign ministers who argued that the mandate of the Tripoli-based government has ended. Five of the 22 member states of the Arab League sent their foreign ministers to the periodic, consultative meeting Sunday. They included the chief diplomats of neighboring Algeria and Tunisia, local media reported. Others sent their envoys to the meeting in Tripoli. Among those boycotting was Egypt, which questioned the legitimacy of Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibah’s government after Libya’s east-based parliament appointed a rival premier last year. The foreign ministers of Gulf monarchies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also did not attend.
Egypt frees businessman, son after 2 years of detention
CAIRO (AP) — Family members say Egyptian authorities have released a prominent businessman and his son after more than two years in pre-trial detention while officials investigated possible terrorism-related charges. Safwan Thabet, founder and former CEO of dairy and juice producer Juhayna Food Industries, and his son Seif el-Din Thabet, walked free late Saturday. State-run media also reported their release but there was no official comment. Authorities arrested Safwan Thabet in December 2020, and he remained in detention pending an investigation into accusations that he helped fund a terrorist group — a reference to the the Muslim Brotherhood, which Egypt banned as a terrorist organization. His son, Seif, was detained two months later on the same charges.
Italy’s Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has arrived Sunday in Algeria for a two-day visit as the two nations look to build up a strategic partnership and Italy works to further wean itself off Russian energy. Algeria’s state television announced Meloni’s arrival with neither photos nor fanfare on Sunday. She was greeted by Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane. Algeria has replaced Russia as Italy’s No. 1 energy supplier, and Rome is looking to boost that partnership. However, topics such as naval construction, cars and start-ups were said to be on Meloni’s agenda, a sign the two countries might deeper their cooperation. Meloni is scheduled to meet Monday with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
Kenya tourist boat capsizes; 3 dead, 1 missing
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say that three people have been killed and at least one person is missing after a boat carrying tourists capsized in the southeast of the country. Around two dozen people were rescued. The cause of the capsizing on Saturday wasn’t immediately known. The boat was carrying 29 people and 15 of them were foreigners. The vessel overturned at the Watamu Marine National Park and Reserve which is north of Mombasa. The nationalities of the foreigners who were involved weren’t immediately revealed.
Pope makes plea for end of violence, start of talks in Peru
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has made an impassioned plea, including in his native Spanish language, for an end to violence in Peru. He delivered his appeal from a window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter’s Square, where some 15,000 people had gathered on Sunday for his weekly appearance. Francis said he was urging all to pray for the end of violence in Peru. He added that violence extinguishes hope for a just solution to problems plaguing the country. He also encouraged all sides to take up the path of dialogue “among brothers of the same nation” in respect for human rights. Demonstrators in Peru are demanding the resignation of the president.
M6.2 quake strikes near Guadeloupe; no damage reported
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has struck near the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe and was felt as far away as Puerto Rico. Local media report that some buildings creaked and furniture shook during Friday’s tremor. There are no immediate reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred at a depth of 103 miles (166 kilometers) just west of Guadeloupe. Strong earthquakes have occasionally struck the eastern Caribbean. A magnitude 7.4 quake that struck in November 2007 caused damage in the French Caribbean island of Martinique and power outages in the region. A magnitude 6.0 quake that hit in November 2004 near Dominica killed at least one person in Guadeloupe.
