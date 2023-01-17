ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Supreme Court votes to uphold conviction of man found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and terrorizing

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Supreme Court is upholding the conviction of a man who killed a man with his pickup truck in July, 2019. Supreme Court officials say Steven Rademacher was found guilty of murder, as well as multiple counts of attempted murder and terrorizing after he drove the vehicle into a group of people outside a Bismarck bar. In the suit, Rademacher argued that the officials had kept him out of the courtroom during some of proceedings linked to his case. The court denied the appeal, arguing that he had failed to establish he had been excluded from those proceedings.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota legislature considering amending voting requirements, adding U.S passport option to show proof of citizenship

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota lawmakers are considering allowing another form of ID when showing up to vote. A state Senate bill would allow voters to show a valid passport as proof of citizenship at the polls, on top of other already pre-approved methods like a valid drivers license, tribal I-D, and similar methods. North Dakota is the only state that doesn't require voter registration.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota's Spring Turkey Season has been set

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is offering 7,412 wild turkey licenses for the 2023 spring hunting season, 235 fewer than last year. Two of the 22 hunting units have more spring licenses than last year, eight have fewer licenses and 11 remain the same. Unit 21 (Hettinger and Adams counties) is again closed due to lack of turkeys in the unit.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

