There was a time when fruit juice boxes seemed to have ruled your childhood. There was a time a little before Capri Sun was an option and they didn't have those squeezable flavored water bottles like Kool-Aid or Squeezits (remember those?) where one of the main options for individual options were these little boxes. Of course, they still exist and you might even see stuff like this in your kids' Happy Meals but it seemed in the '80s if you had your own juice, it came in one of these boxes. Hi-C may have been the most popular but a favorite of mine was one called Five Alive. It was a mix of 5 different flavors in an flavor-bursting package.

2 DAYS AGO