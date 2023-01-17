Read full article on original website
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
‘Assassinated in cold blood’: activist killed protesting Georgia’s ‘Cop City’
Killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who opposed training facility, is ‘unprecedented’ in history of environmental activism, experts say
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit
WASHINGTON — As the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches next month, Ukrainians who were welcomed to the United States under a special program offering an escape from war are watching another timeline. The temporary Uniting for Ukraine program, sometimes called U4U, offers a two-year stay in the U.S., given that individuals […] The post Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
A 23-Year-Old Mayor Tried Trump’s Stolen Election Playbook. Only It Worked.
A small Kansas town is reeling after a baby-faced 23-year-old manipulated procedural technicalities to reinstall himself as mayor in one night, seemingly taking a page from the playbook used by former President Donald Trump after he was voted out of office.Only, this time, it worked.“People have said this reminds them of Germany in 1935,” Jeffery Jones, whose bid for a council seat in Goddard, Kansas, collapsed last week as Hunter Larkin abruptly took control, told The Daily Beast. “Like, ‘Hey, we don’t like you anymore and we’re gonna vote you out and put our own person in.’”The convoluted machinations by...
Miami Herald
Where do travelers want to go in 2023? Study says Miami Beach, Key West — and Cuba?
Cuba is the top trending travel destination in the world, Tripadvisor reports.
Members of Congress sign up for TikTok, despite security concerns
WASHINGTON — Just like teens, members of Congress are setting up TikTok accounts — even as the popular app is increasingly barred from government devices and heads of federal intelligence agencies raise concerns about data collection and surveillance obtained by a Chinese-owned company. At least 32 members of Congress — all Democrats and one independent […] The post Members of Congress sign up for TikTok, despite security concerns appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
New California Ag Laws and Combine Sales Healthy in 2022
**New California laws, which went into effect New Year’s Day, are expected to impact farm operations and exports. Key legislation passed last year includes Assembly Bill 2406 intended to keep international ocean carriers from imposing onerous cargo detention and demurrage charges on farm goods delayed at California ports. Another...
No Yakima Your Gas Stoves Are Not Being Banned
If you answered yes don't worry gas stoves are not being banned in the United States. So what's going on? Why all the talk about gas stoves and the talk of banning the devices? All the talk started when an official from the Consumer Product Safety Commission in an interview suggested that banning the stoves may be a good idea because of some of the health concerns caused by using gas. In Yakima and throughout the state officials estimate 39% of households use gas stoves.
10 Fastest Growing Jobs in WA That Pay The Most
There are some shockingly high paying job openings out here in Washington state if you know where to look. The average median salary in Washington is around $38,000 per year, which is definitely not considered “executive pay”. First, we'll show you 10 of the highest paying fastest-growing jobs in the country and then we'll tell you how much money each of those jobs could pay you here in Washington state. Some of the jobs are even work-from-home!
CFB’s Johansson Applauds McCarthy & Cover Crops Increasingly Popular
**California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson applauds California’s Kevin McCarthy on his election as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Johansson says, “He understands the importance of the nation’s leading agricultural economy and its bounty of ‘California-Grown’ products, which feed America and the world beyond.
Blast from the Past as Five Alive Still Exists in Canada
There was a time when fruit juice boxes seemed to have ruled your childhood. There was a time a little before Capri Sun was an option and they didn't have those squeezable flavored water bottles like Kool-Aid or Squeezits (remember those?) where one of the main options for individual options were these little boxes. Of course, they still exist and you might even see stuff like this in your kids' Happy Meals but it seemed in the '80s if you had your own juice, it came in one of these boxes. Hi-C may have been the most popular but a favorite of mine was one called Five Alive. It was a mix of 5 different flavors in an flavor-bursting package.
Do You Know Who Won a $1.4M Winning Scratch Lottery Ticket in Yakima?
THERE ARE MORE WAYS TO WIN THE LOTTERY IN WASHINGTON THAN MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOTS... With all of the recent hoopla regarding the MEGA Millions reaching its 4th-highest ever jackpot earlier in January 2023, the other ways to win the lottery seemed to disappear from the conversation. If you want to play along in the Washington Lottery, there are four (4)l different ways to go about it: Mega Millions, Match4, Lotto, and Scratch.
