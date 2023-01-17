Report: Dan Lanning takes in-home visit to 5-star Nyckoles Harbor ahead of OV in Eugene
One of the biggest remaining targets on the Oregon Ducks’ horizon in the 2023 recruiting class is 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor. In fact, we can remove the “one of” classification in that previous sentence; Harbor is the biggest target remaining for Dan Lanning and the Ducks as national signing day draws closer.
While Harbor, the No. 16 player in the nation, will be taking an official visit to the University of Oregon at the end of the month, a report from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong on Tuesday showed that Lanning is planning to see the 5-star on an in-home visit in the Washington D.C. area. This will be a great opportunity for the two to further their connection while Lanning lays out a plan for how the Ducks would use Harbor in Eugene going forward.
Of course, the official visit at the end of the month will be the No. 1 selling point, though. That is when the Ducks can pull out all of the stops and truly sell Harbor on his potential future in Eugene. While the football facilities will be big, it could be the track facilities at the Historic Hayward Field that ultimately sway Harbor, who has dreams of running track in the Olympics.
We will try to find out how the in-home visit went with Lanning and Harbor on Tuesday, but all eyes are on the OV at the end of the month at this point.
Nyckoles Harbor Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
|5
|98
|DC
|ATH
247Sports Composite
|5
|0.9911
|DC
|ATH
Rivals
|5
|6.1
|DC
|ATH
ESPN
|4
|87
|DC
|ATH
On3 Recruiting
|5
|98
|DC
|ATH
Vitals
Height
|6-foot-5
Weight
|225 pounds
Hometown
|Washington DC
Projected Position
|TE/DE
Class
|2023
Recruitment
- Received Offer from Oregon on May 4, 2021
- Will visit Eugene in January, 2023
Top Schools
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Michigan Wolverines
- USC Trojans
- Maryland Terrapins
- LSU Tigers
- Miami Hurricanes
- Georgia Bulldogs
Highlights
https://youtu.be/uFQ-wjWHX7A
1
1
Comments / 0