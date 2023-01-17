Report: Dan Lanning takes in-home visit to 5-star Nyckoles Harbor ahead of OV in Eugene

One of the biggest remaining targets on the Oregon Ducks’ horizon in the 2023 recruiting class is 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor. In fact, we can remove the “one of” classification in that previous sentence; Harbor is the biggest target remaining for Dan Lanning and the Ducks as national signing day draws closer.

While Harbor, the No. 16 player in the nation, will be taking an official visit to the University of Oregon at the end of the month, a report from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong on Tuesday showed that Lanning is planning to see the 5-star on an in-home visit in the Washington D.C. area. This will be a great opportunity for the two to further their connection while Lanning lays out a plan for how the Ducks would use Harbor in Eugene going forward.

Of course, the official visit at the end of the month will be the No. 1 selling point, though. That is when the Ducks can pull out all of the stops and truly sell Harbor on his potential future in Eugene. While the football facilities will be big, it could be the track facilities at the Historic Hayward Field that ultimately sway Harbor, who has dreams of running track in the Olympics.

We will try to find out how the in-home visit went with Lanning and Harbor on Tuesday, but all eyes are on the OV at the end of the month at this point.

Nyckoles Harbor Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 5 98 DC ATH 247Sports Composite 5 0.9911 DC ATH Rivals 5 6.1 DC ATH ESPN 4 87 DC ATH On3 Recruiting 5 98 DC ATH

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 225 pounds Hometown Washington DC Projected Position TE/DE Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Offer from Oregon on May 4, 2021

Will visit Eugene in January, 2023

Top Schools

South Carolina Gamecocks

Michigan Wolverines

USC Trojans

Maryland Terrapins

LSU Tigers

Miami Hurricanes

Georgia Bulldogs

Highlights

https://youtu.be/uFQ-wjWHX7A

