ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Lexington County Chronicle

Best places to retire to in the South

Looking for sunshine? Here are the 50 best places in the South to retire, according to data from Niche.com curated by Stacker. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
Trusted Reviews

Amazon Music Unlimited is raising subscription prices in the UK and US

Amazon Music Unlimited has become the latest in a litany of streaming services to hike the prices in the last few months. From February 21, the Apple Music rival is going up in the US and the UK by £1 and $1 respectively. The individual plan will now cost £9.99/$10.99 per month, while the student plan is £4.99/$5.99 respectively. New subscribers will see the new price immediately.
Lexington County Chronicle

Grocery items that rose in price the most in December

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that saw the largest price increases from November to December. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
Lexington County Chronicle

States with the most firearms traced to them by the federal government

Stacker compiled Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives firearms trace data to see which states had the most trace requests tied to them in 2021. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
Lexington County Chronicle

62 celebrities you might not know are LGBTQ+

Stacker highlights over 60 LGBTQ+ celebrities and their integral contributions to the LGBTQ+ community and/or entertainment industry. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy