Ingham County, MI

Two people arrested on weapons charges Tuesday morning in Ingham County park

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
 5 days ago

DELHI TWP. − Two people were expected to face weapons charges after an Ingham County Sheriff's deputy found them in a car with four guns and nearly 80 rounds of ammunition in a public park early Tuesday.

The deputy checked a suspicious vehicle at Valhalla Park and noticed a handgun in plain view, sheriff's officials said in a news release.

A 24-year-old Lansing man was arrested for weapons offenses, and a passenger in the vehicle was expected to be charged with illegally buying a firearm, officials said.

No other details were released on Tuesday afternoon.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com . Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Two people arrested on weapons charges Tuesday morning in Ingham County park

