Fallout: New Vegas 2 hopefuls may see the long-awaited RPG sequel come to fruition one day. Fallout: New Vegas is one of the most beloved RPGs of the Xbox 360 era. After Bethesda successfully reimagined the Fallout series with Fallout 3, it wanted to capitalize on the success with another entry, but was tied up with the production of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This prompted Bethesda to give Obsidian the chance to make its own Fallout game set in the western part of the United States. The game was great and some even prefer it to Fallout 3, but for various reasons, Obsidian was never given the opportunity to make another entry. Within recent years, however, Xbox has acquired both Bethesda and Obsidian which means Xbox can give any studio access to the Fallout IP. Of course, Xbox would probably want to make sure it's cool with Bethesda since there'd be a lot of sharing of ideas and possibly even technology amongst other things, but it does make things much easier.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO