ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Hancock's Wedding Look
One Piece surprised fans with the major, one-sided romance between the Pirate Empress Boa Hancock and Luffy, and one awesome cosplay is getting her ready for a potential wedding day with the newest Emperor of the Seas! Eiichiro Oda's massive action manga and anime franchise has introduced fans to a ton of characters over the course of its multiple decades run thus far, but there are a few that stand out from the pack. Because while Luffy shows no interest in any kind of romantic relationship, Hancock has fallen completely in love with him anyway and even imagines a full married future for the two of them.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Sale Discounts Popular PS4 Horror Series by 90%
A new sale on the PlayStation Store this week has discounted one of the most popular horror franchises that came about during the PlayStation 4 era by a staggering 90%. Since the start of 2023, Sony has been having some excellent sales on its digital PlayStation marketplace. And while many of these deals have been tied to newer PlayStation releases, one of the best offers that the PS Store currently has is one that is associated with a fan-favorite franchise that is nearly a decade old.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Death: Fan-Favorite Character Makes Ultimate Sacrifice in Episode 2
The Last of Us fans were hit with yet another fairly brutal death in the second episode of the show. Anyone who has played The Last of Us games knows it's a series where pretty much no one is safe. Anyone can come and go at any time, but it's also a series that tries very hard to make you care about every single person that Joel and Ellie befriend. These are very rich characters that hold a lot of weight and importance, but they're all just as important in death as they are in life. Naturally, anyone who played the game was expecting the second episode to feature a pretty big death and it did indeed happen.
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
ComicBook
Animal Crossing-Like Game Now Free to Download
An Animal Crossing-like game, which also just happens to be a Nintendo Switch console exclusive, is now free to download. The catch is the free offer does not include any Nintendo Switch codes for the game, just PC codes. And that's because the free codes don't come courtesy of the Nintendo eShop, but GOG, a digital PC storefront. That said, this is a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer that is only available for 43 more hours at the moment of writing this.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Highlights Vegeta's Original Look
It's been quite the long journey for Vegeta over the course of the Dragon Ball franchise's very long run, and one awesome cosplay is a good reminder of how it all started for him by highlighting his original Saiyan armor look from his debut! Vegeta might currently be Goku's best and strongest ally to date, but as fans know well enough by now, this is far from how it all actually began for the Saiyan Prince. He started off as the major antagonist of the Saiyan arc early in Dragon Ball Z's run, and has been changing ever since.
ComicBook
Boruto Hints At Himawari's Hidden Power
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime adaptation is neck-deep in the Sasuke Retsuden story, focusing on the story that saw Sasuke and Sakura teaming up years prior to the beginning of the current season. With the Code Arc set to start following the conclusion of this arc that happens following Naruto Shippuden but prior to Boruto, the manga is still going strong and has not only seen Kawaki making a terrifying decision, but might have also hinted that Himawari is hiding a power of her own.
ComicBook
One Piece Drops Animation Bombshell With Kaido vs Yamato: Watch
One Piece has been around for decades at this point, and plenty of fans thought the show had nothing up its sleeve to surprise them. Of course, that all changed when Toei Animation kicked off the show's Wano Country saga. The story has been wild from the start, and One Piece's team has popped off with truly amazing animation. And now, another animator has stepped up with an animated clip worthy of a hall of fame.
ComicBook
HBO's The Last of Us Makes Huge Change to the Infected
HBO's The Last of Us has revealed another major change to how the infected operate. As with any adaptation, things have to be changed whether it be because of changes to the medium or because it introduces a more interesting ripple for a different audience. The first episode of the series was incredibly faithful, even with some tweaks and additions, but in the lead-up to the show's release, the showrunners made it clear that it was making some slightly divisive changes. For instance, it was decided that there would be no spores in the show, something that is a big part of The Last of Us games. There are a number of reasons for this, but ultimately, they've been replaced with a new and disgusting element.
ComicBook
DC Reveals First Look at Dawn of DC Free Comic Book Day Special
2023 is set to bring a new chapter for the DC Universe, with Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths setting the stage for some epic storytelling. The publisher has classified those new efforts as "Dawn of DC", a year-long storyline that will spotlight some beloved and lesser-known characters and components of their canon. As new Dawn of DC titles are continuing to launch and be announced, it looks like DC's next Free Comic Book Day special will provide an awesome inkling of what's to come.. On Friday, as part of their April 2023 solicitations, DC unveiled the first look at the Dawn of DC 2023 FCBD Special Edition, a 32-page special that will be released on May 6th.
ComicBook
Pokemon Brings Back Misty Full Time for Ash's Final Episodes
Pokemon is now working its way through Ash Ketchum's final stint of episodes in the anime before the franchise moves on without him in its next series, and the newest episode of the anime is doing so in style by bringing back Misty to be Ash's full time companion for his final episodes! Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is following Ash on new travels following his becoming a world champion, and the series has gone all the way back to the beginning of his 25 year long journey by bringing back one of his first closest friends.
ComicBook
The Punisher vs Captain America: Marvel Teases Huge Fight
In case you haven't been keeping up, The Punisher is having a bit of an identity crisis. During his latest comic series from Jason Aaron and Jesús Saiz, Frank Castle has found himself atop The Hand, the ancient clan of assassins and murderers. He's been grappling with Daredevil as of late and before too long at all, Ol' Frank is going to spar with Captain America.
ComicBook
New Witcher 3 Update Now in "Final Stages," Should Release Soon
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt got its next-gen updates for various platforms late last year to finally bring the game up to speed on modern systems. While those updates brought tons of new features and enhancements, they weren't without their issues with some bugs still needing to be stamped out. Thankfully for those who've been encountering those sorts of issues, CD Projekt Red says it has an update in the works (for the PC platform at a minimum) that should be releasing soon to address some of these issues.
ComicBook
Fallout: New Vegas Studio Gives Fans Hope With New Comment
Fallout: New Vegas 2 hopefuls may see the long-awaited RPG sequel come to fruition one day. Fallout: New Vegas is one of the most beloved RPGs of the Xbox 360 era. After Bethesda successfully reimagined the Fallout series with Fallout 3, it wanted to capitalize on the success with another entry, but was tied up with the production of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This prompted Bethesda to give Obsidian the chance to make its own Fallout game set in the western part of the United States. The game was great and some even prefer it to Fallout 3, but for various reasons, Obsidian was never given the opportunity to make another entry. Within recent years, however, Xbox has acquired both Bethesda and Obsidian which means Xbox can give any studio access to the Fallout IP. Of course, Xbox would probably want to make sure it's cool with Bethesda since there'd be a lot of sharing of ideas and possibly even technology amongst other things, but it does make things much easier.
ComicBook
1923 Fans Get Disappointing Reminder About Yellowstone Spinoff
As fans of 1923 may have noticed, there wasn't a new episode of the Yellowstone prequel this week. There wasn't a new episode of the hit Paramount+ series last week either with fans left on a bit of a cliffhanger from the previous episode, "War and the Turquoise Tide" which saw the new threat of Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dutton) begin to make moves against the Duttons in Montana while in Africa, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) finally finds out about the issues at home and makes the decision to return to the United States with Alex (Julia Schlaepfer), but now, fans are being reminded that while there are major twists coming for the series, there's still a wait to find out what's next for the Dutton family. On Instagram, Paramount+ recently shared a midseason trailer for 1923 teasing some major challenges for the Duttons in the back half of Season 1. You can check it out for yourself below.
ComicBook
Star Wars' Newest Disney+ Series Finished Filming
The newest series apart of the Star Wars franchise has wrapped principal photography. Sunday, stunt coordinator George Cottle confirmed on his social media that filming has wrapped on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a series featuring Jude Law in its lead role. Outside of Law's involvement and Spider-Man: No Way Home Jon Watts helmer serving as producer, little else is known about the series, other than it's expected to hit Disney+ later this year.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk Revisits Edgerunners With Lucy Cosplay
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was such a successful anime adaptation that it routinely was voted on by critics and fans alike as one of the best new anime series to arrive in 2022. With the original Netflix series having a fairly conclusive ending, we might never see a season two of the series, though fans can dive back to Night City if they pick up a controller and enter CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077. Now, one fan has brought back the biggest female protagonist of the series, Lucy.
