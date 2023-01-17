iHeartCountry festival returns to Austin's Moody Center with Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, more

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the iHeartCountry festival returns to the Moody Center on May 13 for an evening of country music radio hits performed live. Artists on the roster include Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt, Elle King, Parker McCollum and Justin Moore.

Bobby Bones, a former Austinite who currently reigns the iHeartMedia airwaves as its top-rated country personality, will return as host.

The show will be broadcast live on iHeartMedia's country music stations including KASE 101 in Austin. It will stream live on iHeartRadio.com.

