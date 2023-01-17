ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Man sets home on fire, barricades himself inside, police say

By Jackson Danbeck
 5 days ago
A Milwaukee man set a home on fire and then barricaded himself inside Tuesday morning, police say.

According to Milwaukee police, the incident happened around 7 a.m. near 65th and Thurston.

Near 65th and Thurston.

Milwaukee firefighters put the fire out. The man eventually left the home and police took him into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported. The man was brought to a mental health facility for an evaluation, according to Milwaukee police.

