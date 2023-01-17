Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Jan. 22, 2023
Coming up on this episode of Rochester in Focus, we talked with the president of Nazareth College and a few students on their civil rights trip they recently went on. They visited places most only learn about in books. The students stopped in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee, to take a...
WHEC TV-10
Bishop Matthew Clark dies at 85
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Officials say Bishop Matthew H. Clark has died at 85-years-old on Sunday morning. Matthew Clark was born outside Albany in 1937. After serving in Albany and Rome, Clark was consecrated as bishop of Rochester at the War Memorial in 1979. He was 42-years-old, one of the...
WHEC TV-10
First responders and community heroes of December Blizzard recognized by Governor
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul and Western New York officials gathered in Buffalo on Saturday to thank and recognize the first responders and community heroes who saved lives during the December Blizzard. The heroes were awarded medals of public service. Among the awardees were barbershop owner Craig Elston,...
WHEC TV-10
Family and friends see soldiers leaving for Kuwait off
N.Y. – Friends and family got to bid farewell to soldiers departing for Kuwait Sunday morning. The ceremony at the Army Aviation Flight Facility recognized 250 New York Army National Guard Soldiers who are starting an 11-month deployment. Before deploying to Kuwait, they’ll complete training in Pennsylvania and Texas....
WHEC TV-10
Hosts of Batavia ReAwaken America Tour event sue NY AG Letitia James
BATAVIA, N.Y. The pastor of the Batavia church that hosted the controversial ReAwaken America Tour in August and one of the tour’s organizers are suing New York Attorney General Letitia James for intimidation and defamation. This comes after James wrote General Michael Flynn and event organizer Clay Clark a...
WHEC TV-10
City reaches labor deal with Rochester Police Locust Club
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A new contract means new changes coming to law enforcement in Rochester. After almost three years, the city has reached a new labor agreement with the Rochester Police Locust Club. This could mean more officers on our streets. The new five-year contract will keep pay high enough to compete with outside police agencies.
WHEC TV-10
“Sale of the Century” brings out estate sale enthusiasts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We all love a good Estate Sale, and this one is billed as the “Sale of The Century.” If you missed it Saturday, don’t worry you still have time to purchase some of the personal collections of Anna Louise Hrycin. News10NBC visited the sale, and we have the details on what’s available.
WHEC TV-10
Former Gates supervisor to announce bid for Monroe County Executive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Former Gates town Supervisor Mark Assini intends to run for Monroe County Executive. Incumbent Democratic County Executive Adam Bello has not made any official announcements yet about whether he will run for reelection. Assini has been working in the private industry for the last few years...
WHEC TV-10
Uvalde Foundation looking into student safety at Franklin High School
ROCHESTER. N.Y. – The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, started after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, announced that it is looking into student fears and school administrative response about student safety at Franklin High School. This follows requests from parents and students in the community to provide intervention and training...
WHEC TV-10
Tax the rich? Liberals renew push for state wealth taxes
Supporters of taxes on the very rich contend that people are emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic with a bigger appetite for what they’re calling “tax justice.”. Bills announced Thursday in California, New York, Illinois, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Washington and Connecticut vary in their approaches to hiking taxes, but all revolve around the idea that the richest Americans need to pay more.
WHEC TV-10
Penfield retirement community shows gratitude for grandmothers
PENFIELD, N.Y. – The Watermark Retirement Community in Penfield held its Grandma Appreciation Day Friday. The entire community, including residents, their grandchildren, and extended families, gathered for a feast and live entertainment. “Grandkids: I have about seven. And I think about eight great-grandchildren. And I just had another one,...
WHEC TV-10
LGBTQ people, allies could face $1,500 fine in North Dakota
As more than a dozen states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, North Dakota lawmakers are diving into a bill that would make people pay $1,500 each time they refer to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. The Senate bill would...
WHEC TV-10
ESL Federal Credit Union is giving $25 million back to members
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ESL Federal Credit Union is giving $25 million back to its members as part of the owners’ dividend program. ESL president Faheem Masood made the announcement on News10NBC TODAY on Friday. He said this will be the 27th year that they’ve returned funds back to members, totaling $265 million.
WHEC TV-10
Apparent shooting in Rochester’s East End sends patrons fleeing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several streets are blocked off downtown as police investigate an apparent shooting. This happened just before midnight Sunday. The investigation is centered near East Avenue and Union Street. A News10NBC employee heard gunfire and saw people start running. A witness told News10NBC’s Raven Brown that she...
WHEC TV-10
Panel discusses link between exposure to pesticides and Parkinson’s
FAIRPORT, N.Y. – Parkinson’s, pesticides, and policy. Those were the topics of a panel discussion today hosted by local environmentalist group “Color Fairport Green.”. Research suggests exposure to pesticides increases the risk of Parkinson’s. Panelists included a Parkinson’s expert, a pesticide specialist from the State Department of Environmental Conservation and State Assembly Member Jen Lunsford.
WHEC TV-10
General Motors announces $68 million investment in Rochester manufacturing plant
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — General Motors announced on Friday that it’s investing $68 million to build electric vehicle components and combustion engines at Rochester’s manufacturing plant on Lexington Avenue. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Rep. Joe Morelle, and other leaders spoke about the significance of...
WHEC TV-10
West Virginia university leaders decry concealed carry bill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia university leaders urged lawmakers in a letter sent Friday to reconsider a bill advancing in the state legislature that would allow for the concealed carry of firearms on college campuses. The letter — sent to lawmakers by the presidents of West Virginia State...
WHEC TV-10
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. (AP) — During seventh grade at Phoenix Indian School, Pershlie Ami signed up to go on what the school called an “outing” — promoted as opportunities for Native American students to earn spending money off campus. They were opportunities — for cheap labor....
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County unveils new opioid overdose dashboard
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Monroe County is seeing an increase in the number of opioid overdoses, and local drug abuse experts say the County still has a long way to go. News10NBC takes a look at a new tool county leaders have to fight this epidemic. The new tool is called the “Monroe County Opioid Overdose Dashboard.” This website will track and keep accurate information on where overdoses are happening in our community.
WHEC TV-10
RFD responds to fire at mini-mart that was burglarized same morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is investigating a fire at a one-story mini-mart on the city’s west side on Friday. The mini-mart was also the site of a burglary hours before. Authorities say it happened at the Quik Save Deli on Lyell Avenue around 5:20 a.m....
