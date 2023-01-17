ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
Spotify To Downsize Employee Count To Fight Macro Headwinds

Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT eyed layoffs by this week, joining the downsizing wave of technology companies from Amazon.Com Inc AMZN to Meta Platforms Inc META. Spotify intends to cut about 6% of its employee base and incur €35 million to €45 million in related charges. In October, Spotify...
Amazon's Cloud Division Earmarks $35B Towards Virginia

Amazon.Com, Inc's AMZN cloud services unit shared plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment would create 1,000 jobs, Reuters reports. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS would establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Skechers To Rally 40%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Credit Suisse raised the price target for Exelon Corporation EXC from $42 to $46. Credit Suisse analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Outperform rating. Exelon shares fell 0.1% to $42.32 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Ally Financial Inc. ALLY from $28 to $36. Goldman Sachs analyst...

