Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account
Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
Spotify To Downsize Employee Count To Fight Macro Headwinds
Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT eyed layoffs by this week, joining the downsizing wave of technology companies from Amazon.Com Inc AMZN to Meta Platforms Inc META. Spotify intends to cut about 6% of its employee base and incur €35 million to €45 million in related charges. In October, Spotify...
Amazon's Cloud Division Earmarks $35B Towards Virginia
Amazon.Com, Inc's AMZN cloud services unit shared plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment would create 1,000 jobs, Reuters reports. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS would establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
Skechers To Rally 40%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Monday
Credit Suisse raised the price target for Exelon Corporation EXC from $42 to $46. Credit Suisse analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Outperform rating. Exelon shares fell 0.1% to $42.32 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Ally Financial Inc. ALLY from $28 to $36. Goldman Sachs analyst...
Insurer ASR to consider sale of bank acquired in Aegon deal, source says
LONDON/AMSTERDAM, Jan 23(Reuters) - Dutch insurer ASR (ASRNL.AS) will consider a sale of its banking arm after completing its acquisition of rival Aegon's (AEGN.AS) domestic operations, a source close to the matter told Reuters.
