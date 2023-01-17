ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francis, WI

Suspects cause $30K in damage at St. Francis business, police seek suspects

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
The St. Francis Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating three suspects who vandalized a local business.

Police said Superior Equipment and Supply, 4550 S Brust Ave., has around $30,000 in damage after three suspects trashed the place on September 21.

Surveillance video caught the incident. It shows a silver BMW Sedan pull-up with three passengers inside. The front passenger, who appeared to be intoxicated, got out of the vehicle and began kicking over light poles and smashing light globes.

The suspect also pulled a light fixture off the wall and pried open a custom metal grill hood.

While the man was causing damage, a woman got out of the car and ran to the bushes. Police believe she had to use the bathroom. She got back in the car and a male, who remained in the car, started talking to the suspect who was damaging property.

The suspect then got back in the vehicle and they drove off.

Police conducted an investigation and spoke to the property owners. Now, police have decided to release footage of the incident in hopes that someone recognizes one of the individuals in the vehicle.

If you recognize someone or have any information on this incident, please contact the police at 414-316-4340.

