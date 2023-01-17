ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Twitter removes blue checks reportedly bought by Taliban officials

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RM6Te_0kHfVQnw00

Twitter has apparently revoked the verified “blue check” status of senior members of the Taliban who reportedly paid the $8-a-month subscription fee.

At least two officials of the Islamic group that overran US-backed forces and took over the country before the American troop withdrawal in August 2021 subscribed to the Twitter Blue service introduced by new owner Elon Musk.

But after the BBC News service reported the Taliban officials’ verified status, Twitter appears to have canceled their subscriptions.

A glance at the Twitter account pages for Taliban officials Abdul Haq Hammad and Hedayatullah Hedayat showed that as of Tuesday there was no “blue check” next to their handles.

Several other public figures known to be affiliated with the Taliban were also reported to have bought the blue check, though the symbol was not visible as of Tuesday morning.

Hammad, whose account boasts more than 170,000 followers, is the head of the media watchdog unit at the Afghan Ministry of Information and Culture.

The account run by Hedayat, a top official in the Taliban’s “information department” who has more than 188,000 followers, had the blue check mark — as indicated by a screenshot that was posted by DailyMail.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OVU7y_0kHfVQnw00
An official with the Taliban’s propaganda department paid for a blue check — though Twitter appears to have revoked the privilege.
hedayatullah111/Twitter

Since reassuming control over Afghanistan, the Taliban have allegedly committed widespread human rights violations, including the banning of women from schools and government jobs as well as sexual and gender-based violence.

A representative for Twitter, which fired its media relations department after Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of the company in late October, was not available for comment.

Before Musk bought Twitter, check marks were awarded to certain accounts as a means of conferring their status as public figures, including celebrities, politicians, entertainers, and prominent journalists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kG3ju_0kHfVQnw00
Twitter rolled out its “Twitter Blue” subscription service in hopes of generating revenue.
NurPhoto via Getty Images

In December, Twitter re-introduced its “Twitter Blue” service in hopes of generating more revenue.

The service allowed users to pay an $8 monthly fee in exchange for a blue checkmark that grants them “priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies.”

But the initial rollout weeks earlier proved to be disastrous after pranksters assumed the online identities of political leaders and major corporations, including pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly.

An imposter who hijacked the Eli Lilly name falsely tweeted that the company would be offering insulin for free — causing the stock price to plummet.

The mayhem prompted Musk to suspend the “Twitter Blue” service so as to put in safeguards that would prevent similar incidents in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgkYJ_0kHfVQnw00
The Taliban is the fundamentalist Islamic group that overran pro-US forces in Afghanistan in the summer of 2021.
AP

The latest iteration of “Twitter Blue” includes a color-coded system whereby gold checkmarks are reserved for businesses while gray symbols are for governing authorities.

Musk on Monday took aim at the BBC, tweeting: “Kudos to the BBC for self-labeling its state affiliation.” It is unclear what prompted the tweet.

The tech mogul then changed his own Twitter bio to “state-affiliated media.”

On Sunday, a Twitter user asked if certain media entities should have a “state-affiliated media” label next to their handles.

Musk replied to the user: “Technically, Twitter should have that too.”

After taking over Twitter, Musk made internal files and Slack messages available to several journalists who published a series of stories known as “Twitter Files.”

The documents show that Twitter’s previous management was in constant communication with lawmakers — primarily Democrats — who sought to influence the social media company’s content moderation policies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSsVu_0kHfVQnw00
Human rights groups say the Taliban is guilty of widespread violations against women and minorities in Afghanistan.
AP

]Musk has also reinstated the accounts of controversial individuals who were banned by the old management, including former President Donald Trump and author Jordan Peterson.

But Musk, who called himself a “free speech absolutist,” has also banned Kanye West after the rapper made several anti-Semitic statements.

He has also kept in place the ban on Alex Jones, the Infowars host who alleged that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul

A former Afghan MP and her bodyguard have been shot dead at her home in the capital Kabul, Afghan police have said. Mursal Nabizada, 32, was one of the few female MPs who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Her brother and a second security...
The Independent

‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
The Independent

Afghan protesters call for Prince Harry to be ‘put on trial’ over Taliban killings claim

Protesters in Afghanistan have demanded Prince Harry be “put on trial” after he claimed to have killed 25 people in the south Asian country while serving in the military.The Duke of Sussex claims in his forthcoming memoir Spare that he killed Taliban militants while serving as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner in Afghanistan in 2012-13.He likened the killings to “chess pieces removed from the board” and claimed those he had killed were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”.“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,”...
msn.com

Half of the civilian population was killed or wounded in a drone bacteriological attack”…North Korea’s provocations during the year-end and New Year’s holidays “shook South Korea”, a horrifying report said.

North Korea’s provocations did not cease during the year-end and New Year holidays.22On New Year’s Eve in 2005, it launched three short-range ballistic missiles.23On New Year’s Day, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Among these, there was one act in particular...
iheart.com

Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE

During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
Business Insider

5 places World War III could start in 2023

In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?

A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Risk Of Nuclear War Increases As North Korea Pushes For Massive Expansion Of Nuclear Arsenal

Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaPhoto byBlue House (Republic of Korea) via Wikimedia CommonsIt is barely the start of 2023 and already concerns are increasing again about North Korea. This past weekend, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered an “exponential” expansion of his country’s nuclear arsenal, as well as the development of more powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the mainland of the United States, all on the heels of another weapons launch. Unfortunately this move is not unexpected for those focused on the military policies of North Korea, as Kim has in the past repeatedly vowed to boost the quality and quantity of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal in order to counter what he calls hostility from the United States. Likely these latest tests and efforts at expanding his nuclear arsenal are a gambit by Kim to demonstrate his potential threat and thus win greater concessions for his regime and country in the future.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
167K+
Followers
74K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy