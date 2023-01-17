Read full article on original website
WJLA
Mayor Bowser meets with DC Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners for talk on violent crime
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Overall, crime is down in the District, but when it comes to violent crimes, there are concerns. MPD Chief Robert Contee pointed that out during his speech in front of hundreds of Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners Saturday. But he explained there is more to the story.
WJLA
Arlington County Board takes in public opinion on affordable housing strategy
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — With the Arlington County Board progressing with their plans to update the land use code in an effort to increase the supply of homes and improve affordability, residents who support and oppose their approach filled the meeting room Saturday to have their voices heard. Saturday's...
WJLA
Thousands take to DC streets for Women's March, protesting for abortion rights
Washington, DC — DC women, men and children stepped up to the frontline of the Women’s March. They gathered at Freedom Plaza to march on the 50th anniversary of the Roe Vs. Wade landmark decision, which was overturned by the Supreme Court in June. “We have got to...
WJLA
GALLERY| 2023 Women's March in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Hundreds of Women's March participants turned out in Northwest D.C. on Sunday on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Send us your photos from the event here.
WJLA
Alexandria Restaurant Week
Washington ABC7 — Alexandria's Restaurant Week officially kicks off here in the DMV. Rebecca Dozer, with Visit Alexandria stopped in to tell us all about the more than 80 local restaurants that are involved.
WJLA
Metro wins appeal to run more 7000 series trains in order to decrease wait times
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Metro announced today it has won an appeal that will allow it to run more 7000 series trains and decrease wait times. On Monday Metro appealed a decision by its overseer the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission that required the transit agency to keep inspecting train wheels every four days instead of every seven.
WJLA
DC nonprofit Joseph's House provides care for people in need; how you can help
WASHINGTON (7News) — Friday morning, 7News is highlighting Joseph's House, a D.C. non-profit where everyone is welcome. The nonprofit is a refuge for those who hospitals find the hardest to care for. These are mostly people who are homeless and suffering from end-stage diseases, specifically, HIV and cancer. Some residents also suffer from mental illness and addictions to drugs and alcohol. Many have even spent part of their lives in prison.
WJLA
Wanted DC woman arrested, charged with assaulting officer with a knife
WASHINGTON (7News) — When D.C. Police arrived at a Northeast residence to serve an arrest warrant Saturday afternoon, a 28-year-old woman resisted and pulled out a knife. After she struck an officer several times, Tanesha Davis was arrested on the earlier warrant. Davis was also charged with assaulting a...
WJLA
Family files $50 million lawsuit over death of DC teacher Keenan Anderson
WASHINGTON (7News) — Lawyers for Keenan Anderson’s family announced a $50 million damages lawsuit Friday afternoon against the city of Los Angeles over the death of a Washington, D.C. teacher, who died from cardiac arrest after being tased by Los Angeles police earlier this month. Attorneys Ben Crump...
WJLA
Leesburg PD investigating antisemitic, racist writing inside 2 high school bathrooms
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Officers are investigating racist and antisemitic writing that was located in a bathroom at Loudoun County High School on Thursday, as well as racist writing that was located in a bathroom at Heritage High School on Friday, the Leesburg Police Department said. Police added that...
WJLA
More than 30 Regal theaters to close, including some DMV locations amid bankruptcy reports
WASHINGTON (7News) — Watching a movie at the Regal Cinemas theater at several locations in the DMV may be coming to an end. According to reports, over three dozen Regal Cinemas locations in the nation are expected to close, including three in the DMV. This comes after parent company...
WJLA
Fairfax County celebrates Lunar New Year with festival, performances
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — This Sunday marks the 2023 Lunar New Year. This year is the year of the rabbit. The rabbit is an animal known to be quiet, quick, and patient. To ring in the Lunar New Year, oftentimes you will find lion dancers celebrating the tradition. Choy Wun Lion Dance Troupe based in northern Virginia is a non-profit that performs throughout the community. All proceeds go towards funding performances and teaching more students to get involved in the tradition.
WJLA
Man shot to death in parking lot at Southern Ave. Metro Station; suspect flees the scene
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man was shot to death in the parking lot at the Southern Ave. Metro Station late Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene of the shooting in Hillcrest Heights, Md. at about 4:45 p.m., Metro Transit Police tweeted. Police are attempting to...
WJLA
VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
WJLA
15-year-old arrested after carjacking woman with walker in Gaithersburg, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Gaithersburg, Md. after reportedly carjacking a woman Thursday night, Montgomery County police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 19800 block of Century Boulevard for the report of a carjacking, police said. After investigating the incident, police determined that a woman was getting packages from the mail when the 15-year-old suspect approached her and offered to help load the packages into the car. After putting the mail in the trunk, the 15-year-old allegedly snatched the keys from the woman who was walking down her handicapped ramp with her walker, police said.
WJLA
DC Auto Show returns with mix of classics and glimpses to the future
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is back, giving fans a good mix of classic cars and a look at budding technology. The event is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in D.C. The show will be open to the public until Jan. 29.
WJLA
PHOTOS: Fairfax County elementary school students learn about the Lunar New Year
CENTREVILLE, Va. (7News) — Students from Colin Powell Elementary School in Centreville, Va. got an opportunity to learn more about the Lunar New Year on Friday. Students took part in a number of activities such as crafts, origami, calligraphy, Korean games and food!. The Lunar New Year kicks off...
WJLA
Man uses hammer, knife to rob Takoma Park food truck, police say
TAKOMA PARK, Md. (7News) — A man used a hammer to force his way into a food truck before robbing the truck at knifepoint, Takoma Park Police said. At approximately 2:40 p.m. Friday, Takoma Park Police responded to the Papusaria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue.
WJLA
2 people dead, 3 firefighters hurt after fire tears through Temple Hills home
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (7News) — A fire tore through a single family house on Center Drive in Temple Hills, Md., killing two people, officials said. Units from the Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department were called to the blaze around 10 p.m. and they found a "significant fire" coming from a single-family home.
WJLA
Brunch on the go with Jenn's Homemade
Jenn's Homemade was a product of the pandemic. Jenn Crovato's restaurant 1310 decided to pivot during the pandemic by creating frozen to oven meals. Jenn shared some of the dishes with Kidd and Eileen and talked about the restaurant's mission to give back. 1310 is located in Georgetown and offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
