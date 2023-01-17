GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Gaithersburg, Md. after reportedly carjacking a woman Thursday night, Montgomery County police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 19800 block of Century Boulevard for the report of a carjacking, police said. After investigating the incident, police determined that a woman was getting packages from the mail when the 15-year-old suspect approached her and offered to help load the packages into the car. After putting the mail in the trunk, the 15-year-old allegedly snatched the keys from the woman who was walking down her handicapped ramp with her walker, police said.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO