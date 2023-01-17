ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJLA

GALLERY| 2023 Women's March in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Hundreds of Women's March participants turned out in Northwest D.C. on Sunday on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Send us your photos from the event here.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Alexandria Restaurant Week

Washington ABC7 — Alexandria's Restaurant Week officially kicks off here in the DMV. Rebecca Dozer, with Visit Alexandria stopped in to tell us all about the more than 80 local restaurants that are involved.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC nonprofit Joseph's House provides care for people in need; how you can help

WASHINGTON (7News) — Friday morning, 7News is highlighting Joseph's House, a D.C. non-profit where everyone is welcome. The nonprofit is a refuge for those who hospitals find the hardest to care for. These are mostly people who are homeless and suffering from end-stage diseases, specifically, HIV and cancer. Some residents also suffer from mental illness and addictions to drugs and alcohol. Many have even spent part of their lives in prison.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Wanted DC woman arrested, charged with assaulting officer with a knife

WASHINGTON (7News) — When D.C. Police arrived at a Northeast residence to serve an arrest warrant Saturday afternoon, a 28-year-old woman resisted and pulled out a knife. After she struck an officer several times, Tanesha Davis was arrested on the earlier warrant. Davis was also charged with assaulting a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Fairfax County celebrates Lunar New Year with festival, performances

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — This Sunday marks the 2023 Lunar New Year. This year is the year of the rabbit. The rabbit is an animal known to be quiet, quick, and patient. To ring in the Lunar New Year, oftentimes you will find lion dancers celebrating the tradition. Choy Wun Lion Dance Troupe based in northern Virginia is a non-profit that performs throughout the community. All proceeds go towards funding performances and teaching more students to get involved in the tradition.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

15-year-old arrested after carjacking woman with walker in Gaithersburg, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Gaithersburg, Md. after reportedly carjacking a woman Thursday night, Montgomery County police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 19800 block of Century Boulevard for the report of a carjacking, police said. After investigating the incident, police determined that a woman was getting packages from the mail when the 15-year-old suspect approached her and offered to help load the packages into the car. After putting the mail in the trunk, the 15-year-old allegedly snatched the keys from the woman who was walking down her handicapped ramp with her walker, police said.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

DC Auto Show returns with mix of classics and glimpses to the future

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is back, giving fans a good mix of classic cars and a look at budding technology. The event is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in D.C. The show will be open to the public until Jan. 29.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man uses hammer, knife to rob Takoma Park food truck, police say

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (7News) — A man used a hammer to force his way into a food truck before robbing the truck at knifepoint, Takoma Park Police said. At approximately 2:40 p.m. Friday, Takoma Park Police responded to the Papusaria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WJLA

Brunch on the go with Jenn's Homemade

Jenn's Homemade was a product of the pandemic. Jenn Crovato's restaurant 1310 decided to pivot during the pandemic by creating frozen to oven meals. Jenn shared some of the dishes with Kidd and Eileen and talked about the restaurant's mission to give back. 1310 is located in Georgetown and offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
WASHINGTON, DC

