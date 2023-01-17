A Jamestown man was arrested on drug-related charges after a traffic stop Tuesday evening on the city's east side. Jamestown Police pulled over a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Jacob Snow in the area of East 2nd Street and Winsor Street shortly after 8:30 PM and determined that he was driving without a valid license and appeared to be under the influence. Snow was taken into custody, and further investigation found that he was allegedly in possession of 12 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia associated with the sale of illegal drugs. Snow was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and traffic citations. He was taken to the Jamestown City Jail and later sent to the Chautauqua County Jail, where he is being held on $20,000 bail.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO