wesb.com
Machias Man Arrested on 5 Larceny Warrants
A Machias man was arrested on multiple warrants Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office arrested 37-year-old Brandon Hubert on 5 separate bench warrants for grand larceny. Hubert was held on all 5 warrants.
wesb.com
Hinsdale Man Arrested on Warrant
A Hinsdale man was arrested on a warrant Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office arrested 44-year-old Jerimiah C. Wilson on a felony bench warrant out of Cattaraugus County Court. Wilson was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
wesb.com
East Concord Man Arrested After Casino Fraud
An East Concord man was charged with fraud after an incident at the Seneca Allegany Casino Thursday. Salamanca Police charged 41-year-old Michael P. Hecht with felony forgery, felony criminal use of a credit card, felony identity theft, felony criminal possession of stolen property and felony grand larceny; petit larceny, third-degree identity theft and use of a credit card with intent to defraud.
wesb.com
Salamanca Man Arrested on Warrant and Felony Drug Charges
A Salamanca man was charged with a felony after being arrested on a warrant Friday. Salamanca Police arrested 32-year-old Khristerpher M. Ellis on an outstanding warrant during a reported traffic stop. He was additionally charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; felony tampering with...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Charged with Felony Meth Possession, DWAI
A Jamestown man was arrested on drug-related charges after a traffic stop Tuesday evening on the city's east side. Jamestown Police pulled over a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Jacob Snow in the area of East 2nd Street and Winsor Street shortly after 8:30 PM and determined that he was driving without a valid license and appeared to be under the influence. Snow was taken into custody, and further investigation found that he was allegedly in possession of 12 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia associated with the sale of illegal drugs. Snow was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and traffic citations. He was taken to the Jamestown City Jail and later sent to the Chautauqua County Jail, where he is being held on $20,000 bail.
erienewsnow.com
Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Wednesday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown resident with an active bench warrant was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday evening. Silk Spencer, 35, was located when Jamestown Police Department responded to a suspicious situation complaint on Jamestown’s south side. At that time, Spencer was found...
Three people arrested, arraigned on felony drug charges following seizure of suspected cocaine
A trio of suspects are behind bars and face felony Criminal Drug Possession charges after an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Police, Erie County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI Buffalo Office. Read more here:
wesb.com
Bradford Fugitive Arrested
City of Bradford Police are reporting the arrest of a wanted fugitive. On January 11th, officers responded to a residence on South Avenue attempting to locate 19-year-old Lex Gourley, who failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on drug and traffic charges while free on $10,000 unsecured bail. Officers eventually...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Arrest City Man with Domestic Violence Warrant
A Jamestown man who had a domestic violence warrant was taken into custody Thursday morning. Jamestown Police responded to several calls during the early morning hours regarding a male with face tattoos running through backyards on the city's north side. Officers say numerous callers complained that the male was trying to enter parked vehicles and trying to enter residences uninvited. As officers were checking the area, they saw 37-year-old Omar Rosado, who matched the description of the suspicious male, in the backyard of a northside address. Rosado fled on foot through the backyards, attempting to evade arrest by jumping over fences. He was quickly caught by police and placed into custody and was additionally charged with 2nd-degree obstruction. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
Catalytic converter cut off vehicle in McKean Twp; state police searching for two suspects
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is searching for two suspects that allegedly cut a catalytic converter off a parked vehicle listed for sale. The Pennsylvania State Police in Girard reported on Jan. 19 that they received a report from the victim, a 59-year-old McKean man, that an eyewitness saw two unknown, younger men […]
Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been arraigned and charged for looting during last month’s crippling blizzard that essentially shut down the city of Buffalo. 32-year-old Shamika A. Dean was arraigned on Wednesday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage, III on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony). Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, the defendant was found in possession of the stolen property, which included sneakers, fitted hats, and shorts. In total, the items stolen were valued at more than The post Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard appeared first on Shore News Network.
Williamsville man indicted for shooting woman and firing shots inside clinic
A Williamsville was arraigned in Erie County Court Friday on an indictment charging him with second-degree attempted murder and several other charges.
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Man Allegedly Takes Advantage Of Thursday Blackout
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A wanted Jamestown man allegedly took advantage of Thursday morning’s blackout with police accusing him of trying to break into vehicles and residences. During the citywide power outage, Omar Rosado was arrested after police received a call about a suspicious man with...
Buffalo woman sentenced on gun charges; grandmother’s death remains under investigation
The homicide of 90-year-old Catherine Jones remains under investigation, though her granddaughter pleaded guilty to gun charges
wesb.com
Salamanca Police Seeking Assistance in Museum Vandalism
Salamanca Police are seeking the assistance of city residents. The City of Salamanca Police Department is looking for information on the recent vandalizations of the Salamanca Rail Museum. The museum has had all four of its rail cars vandalized over the past few days, resulting in over nine thousand dollars in damages.
Body of missing Ohio kayaker found near Lake Erie shoreline in Dunkirk, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of an Ohio man, who had been missing since November 2022, has been found in Dunkirk, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday that the body of a missing Ohio man was found on Thursday near the Lake Erie shoreline, close to the Canadaway Creek in the Town […]
Erie man sentenced for gang-related murder
An Erie man has been sentenced for his involvement in an alleged gang-related attack. Mark Smith, 33, pleaded guilty to attempted homicide and a weapons charge as a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 15 to 30 years behind bars on the attempted homicide charge on Jan. 19. Police said members of the gang allegedly […]
Erie County medical examiner confirms three more blizzard-related deaths, bringing total to 47
According to Poloncarz, three more blizzard-related cases are yet to be finalized by the medical examiner.
wnynewsnow.com
Human Remains Recovered Along Lake Erie’s Shoreline In Chautauqua County
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Human remains were recovered along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chautauqua County. The Dunkirk Police Department and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery on Thursday afternoon. The deceased male was located near the shore of Lake Erie by Canadaway Creek in...
