lowndessignal.com
Terrell Means sworn in as Lowndes County Coroner
Terrell Means took the oath of office for his second term as Lowndes County Coroner at a ceremony Friday at the Southview Worship Center in Hayneville. District Judge Adrian Johnson administered the oath to Means and noted how the Coroner-elect had served the office well during his first term. “Terrell...
WSFA
U.S. Senator Tuberville tours tornado damage in Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been one week since an EF-3 tornado tore through Autauga County, killing seven people and damaging or destroying hundreds of homes. The tornado’s path was almost a mile wide, packing winds of up to 150 mph, and stayed on the ground for an hour and a half.
alreporter.com
Ivey appoints new Autauga County sheriff, district judge
Gov. Kay Ivey announced two new appointments, both impacting Autauga County. She appointed Mark Harrell as the new Autauga County sheriff, to serve in the new term that former sheriff Joe Sedinger had been re-elected to continue. Sedinger passed away suddenly after a short bout with cancer in December. Harrell,...
elmoreautauganews.com
DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
WSFA
Montgomery Fire/Rescue welcomes 13 new graduates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue announced today that 13 new firefighters graduated from the training academy today. The class started with 23 candidates on June 17, 2022, and 13 graduated today. Chief Financial Officer Russell G. Collier and Chief of Staff to Mayor Steven Reed, Chip Hill, served as...
alabamanews.net
Andrew Szymanski joins race for Montgomery City Council District 7
Montgomery small business owner Andrew Szymanski is joining the race for Montgomery City Council District 7. Szymanski made the announcement Thursday. The seat is currently held by Clay McInnis, who announced in early January that he won’t seek re-election. In addition to being a small business owner, Szymanski is...
lowndessignal.com
Peak petitions Lowndes County Commission to help pets
Hope Hull resident Melissa Peak delivered a plea to Lowndes County Commissioners at a Jan. 9 meeting, requesting their help for pets in Lowndes County. “I wanted to come here today because there is a growing problem which has been a problem for a number of years,” Peak told commissioners. “My family first moved here in the late 1990s and years later, we are still dealing with the issue of animals.
Wetumpka Herald
Law enforcement search for fugitive
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of fugitive Levonta Wheeler, 30. According to a CrimeStoppers release, Wheeler, 30 is Black male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. “Wheeler is wanted for two counts of felony domestic violence third degree criminal...
elmoreautauganews.com
Elmore County Added to Federal Disaster Declaration; Additional Resources Available to Impacted Citizens
On January 19, 2023, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued an amendment to major disaster declaration, FEMA-4684-DR, for the state of Alabama. The amendment adds Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties to the original declaration and enables the three counties and their citizens access to Individual Assistance (IA) and Public Assistance (PA) categories A and B. PA Categories A and B provide state and local governments the opportunity to receive reimbursement for eligible activities. These would be related to the removal of debris from public property and emergency protective measures used in response to the events of January 12th.
alabamanews.net
Tornado Donations Pouring into Prattville to Be Sent to Victims
A third load of donated items will be sent from Prattville to tornado victims in our area. Prattville City Hall has been a drop-off point for people who want to help those in our area who lost everything when the tornadoes hit last Thursday. Disaster relief items such as diapers...
lowndessignal.com
Harley Hooper competes for Distinguished Young Women of Alabama
Harley Hooper, Lowndes County’s Distinguished Young Woman for 2023, will participate in the Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Program on Friday and Saturday at Frazer Church in Montgomery. “It is an honor to represent Lowndes County in the Alabama Distinguished Young Women program,” Hooper said. “It means a lot...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Jan. 1 to Jan. 16
• Domestic violence was reported on Hollowood Lane. Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Domestic violence was reported on Chapel Lakes Lane. • Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Jan. 1. • Reckless endangerment and discharging a weapon inside the city limits was reported on Marshall...
WSFA
Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting. According to police, units responded to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, off Zelda Road, around 12:20 p.m. where an adult female was found with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim’s identity and further details surrounding the...
alabamanews.net
NWS: Autauga County Tornado on the Ground for 76 Miles, Nearly to Georgia
National Weather Service survey teams say the tornado that began in Autauga County last Thursday was on the ground for 76 miles. That’s just one of the findings of this powerful and long-track tornado, which had a constant damage track from Autauga County through Elmore, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties before lifting in Chambers County.
elmoreautauganews.com
Wetumpka Storm Donation Center Toured by Federal and State Delegation
Recently Federal and State legislative members representing Elmore and Autauga Counties met to view the tornado damage in areas of Elmore and Autauga Counties. After visiting sites along the tornado track in both counties, the tour ended at the multi county donation center located in Wetumpka. The Donation Center has...
wvtm13.com
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
Weekend shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed
One man is dead, and another is jailed following a weekend shooting in Montgomery. The fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon. Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded at 2:48 p.m. to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue on a report of a person shot. Lewis Woodall, 58, was...
WSFA
Autauga County woman remembers her brother killed in tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - All that is left of Stephanie Brown’s home in Autauga County is her front porch. Her mobile home was destroyed in last week’s twister. She was out of the house and running errands when the storm struck. “And the next news I got...
WSFA
Delays, I-85 SB near Chantilly Parkway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near the area of Chantilly Parkway caused delays for morning commuters. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m., just past exit 11, the exit to Chantilly Parkway. The crash blocked the right shoulder at this time.
Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree
Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
