On January 19, 2023, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued an amendment to major disaster declaration, FEMA-4684-DR, for the state of Alabama. The amendment adds Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties to the original declaration and enables the three counties and their citizens access to Individual Assistance (IA) and Public Assistance (PA) categories A and B. PA Categories A and B provide state and local governments the opportunity to receive reimbursement for eligible activities. These would be related to the removal of debris from public property and emergency protective measures used in response to the events of January 12th.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO