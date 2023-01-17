Today’s birthday girl has a very interesting name, and she would be celebrating a special birthday if she was still alive today. Her name was Lydia Seraphina Adolphine Frentzel, who was born on July 23, 1898. That makes today her 125th birthday. In the early years of her life, she was called Adolphine. She was the daughter of Alwin and Elizabeth (Ruhkopf) Frentzel. Adolphine was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church in Uniontown. An image of her baptism record from the church books of Grace is shown here.

UNIONTOWN, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO