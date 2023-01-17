Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Friends and Family hold AntiBullying Rally for Princeville Student, Noah Guzman
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dozens came out to Steven Square Park to speak up for 18-year-old Noah Guzman and against antibully. As we first reported to you this past week, court documents show, a couple of students took inappropriate pictures of Guzman, who is autistic, while in the school’s bathroom, shared them, and posted the pics on social media.
starvedrock.media
Rezin and Yednock talking to St. Margaret's administrators Monday
Two area lawmakers are frustrated with the administration of St. Margaret's Health. State Senator Sue Rezin told WLPO Saturday, she nor State Representative Lance Yednock were briefed beforehand about Friday's announcement to close Peru SMH. In that public statement, the President and CEO Tim Muntz announced the, in his words, “temporary closing” of Peru St. Margaret's for 7am, January 28th. This action due to what would be a lack of ER physicians on that date and time.
walls102.com
SMP Health hoping for Rural Emergency Hospital status for Peru facility
PERU – With the news that St. Margaret’s Health Peru will be suspending operations at the end of the month, parent company SMP Health said in a statement that they hope to convert the facility to a Rural Emergency Hospital. That designation would limit the hospital to only have an emergency room and outpatient medical services. Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said he hopes they can become a Rural Emergency Hospital.
starvedrock.media
Mental Examination Says Sheridan Shooter Is Unfit For Trial
The man said to be behind a shooting and police standoff in Sheridan won't be headed to a trial anytime soon. Fifty-six-year-old Jeffrey Plique of Sheridan was in an Ottawa courtroom recently. He was turned over to the Department of Human Services after a doctor's mental fitness exam said Plique was unfit to stand trial. A status hearing to check on Plique's progress has been set for March 3rd.
25newsnow.com
Investigation ongoing after early Sunday morning homicide in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Casey’s Gas Station at 2114 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a male shot in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office...
Arrests made in South Grace Avenue shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident early Thursday in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Kewanee. Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat issued a news release Saturday on the arrests. The release said police seized eight firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, packaging materials, more than $2,000 in cash and a vehicle.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman robbed at gunpoint in downtown Peoria Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint early Friday evening. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6 p.m. Friday, police were called to the scene of the crime at the intersection of NE Jefferson and Main Streets in downtown Peoria.
rcreader.com
Illinois Department of Corrections and Lewis University Launch New Prison Education Program at Sheridan Correctional Center
ROMEOVILLE, ILLINOIS (January 20, 2023) — Last week, Lewis University began its Spring semester of classes at several locations, including its new program inside Sheridan Correctional Center. The nineteen enrolled students began a new journey as the initial cohort of Lewis University Prison Education Program students receiving Second Chance Pell grants. The program is the second “Second Chance Pell Experimental Site” in the state of Illinois to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the US Department of Education, following Augustana College in East Moline Correctional Center last September.
starvedrock.media
Cause of Princeton fire under investigation
The cause of a fire Friday in a Princeton business is under investigation. Firefighter Nick Dykstra says they responded before 4 to Mystic Metal Mover at1216 North 6th street. At the scene, firemen saw flames showing from the roof of the one story structure. The fire was extinguished in a rear shop and manufacturing room shortly after 5. The front interior of the business received heat and smoke damage.
wglt.org
Sheriff looks for suspect who burglarized same hardware store 6 times in 2 months
Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a suspect who apparently burglarized the same Lexington hardware store six times in the past two months. The latest burglary at the True Value Hardware store in Lexington happened early Friday. The same suspect appeared to be present during burglaries at the same store on Nov. 12, Nov. 21, Dec. 7, Dec. 25, and Jan. 4, according to the McLean County sheriff's office.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police looking for armed robbery suspect
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect from a Friday night armed robbery incident. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 5:52 P.M. in the area of Main and SW Jefferson Streets. Police arrived on the scene and located the...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
Coroner identifies man in fatal McLean Co. crash
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the 29-year-old man who died in a fatal crash on Route 24. Conner M. McHale of Normal, Ill., died from multiple blunt injuries after his pickup truck collided with an SUV. The crash happened on Route 24 at 2480 East between Gridley […]
starvedrock.media
Streator Meth Dealer Sent Back To Prison
A convicted felon from Streator is headed back to prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Steven Bottoms has been sentenced to 4 years in a state lockup for dealing meth. In exchange for his guilty plea, a second meth dealing count was dropped. The drug sale happened in May involving informants with the Tri-DENT task force.
starvedrock.media
2023 Ottawa Chamber of Commerce contest
Are you a member of the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce? Are you on the creative side or do you just want to participate to show off your pride in Ottawa?. You can do so by designing the 2023 window clings for the chamber that hang in virtually every business window in Ottawa.
Central Illinois Proud
ATM stolen from bank in Benson
BENSON, Ill. (WMBD) — An ATM was stolen from the Flanagan State Bank in Benson Thursday Morning. According to a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office press release, officers were dispatched to the bank near Washington and State Streets after a report of an open door at approximately 3:30 a.m.
25newsnow.com
County extortion uptick leads to sheriff’s office warning
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a local increase in online extortions. The sheriff’s office says most of the victims have been teenage boys being blackmailed and threatened with having personal explicit images or videos released on the internet. The...
25newsnow.com
Police investigate early Friday ShotSpotter alert
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a 25-round ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of West Main Street at 12:41 a.m. Friday. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says no one was injured but a vehicle was hit by gunfire. The incident is under investigation.
KWQC
Police: 5 arrested, 3 in connection to Kewanee shooting
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
