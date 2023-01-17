ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toccoa, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

Video reveals Willock, McClendon left Athens club minutes before fatal accident

Surveillance video obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shows Devin Willock, Warren McClendon and other University of Georgia football players leaving Toppers International Showbar at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The group was shown leaving the club about 15 minutes before the car crash that resulted in the death of...
ATHENS, GA
WYFF4.com

Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'

TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
ATHENS, GA
diply.com

Listen to the Chilling Moment That Led to the Death of Devin Willock

More heartbreaking details about Devin Willock's deadly accident that also led to his death are still coming out. According to audio obtained by news sources, various calls were placed to emergency service by several witnesses at the scene of the accident, and it's really horrifying. Keep reading for the details.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury

Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Former WDUN reporter named as Habersham County's new PIO

Habersham County announced Thursday that former WDUN radio/AccessWDUN reporter Rob Moore will serve as the new public information officer. A native of Habersham County, Moore has covered news in the county and surrounding areas for 30 years. He spent a decade with WDUN radio/AccessWDUN and throughout his career he has covered government meetings at all levels, court proceedings, public safety, crime incidents and community events.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Amtrak train collides with car in fatality wreck in Buford

An Amtrak train collided with a passenger vehicle in downtown Buford at the Shadburn Ferry Road crossing after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 22. The train was headed northbound when it collided with a car leaving at least one person deceased according to an officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department.
BUFORD, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alleged Athens gang member indicted for felony murder

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a deadly, allegedly gang-related shooting that killed a 19-year-old Athens man. According to Superior Court of Clarke County documents, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Alijah Nelson, 19, who was killed on October 21, 2022 in an Athens shooting.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy