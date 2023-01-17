Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Video reveals Willock, McClendon left Athens club minutes before fatal accident
Surveillance video obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shows Devin Willock, Warren McClendon and other University of Georgia football players leaving Toppers International Showbar at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The group was shown leaving the club about 15 minutes before the car crash that resulted in the death of...
Funeral plans announced for UGA football player killed in car crash
ATHENS, Ga. — The family of the University of Georgia football player killed nearly a week ago announced plans to celebrate his life. A private service for Devin Willock will be held on Saturday in Athens. Members of the Georgia football program, coaches, student-athletes, staff and UGA administration will attend.
Georgia gets chance to say goodbye to Devin Willock with private service
ATHENS - Devin Willock left an impression on the University of Georgia....
Celebration of life service information released for Devin Willock, UGA player killed in car crash
ATHENS, Ga. — Devin Willock, the University of Georgia football player who was killed in an early-morning crash Sunday that happened hours after the team's national championship celebration, will be remembered in both private and public celebrations of life in two different states. The school released information on services...
Why Georgia's 2023 Schedule is Good for Next QB
With a new quarterback surely to be under center this upcoming season. Georgia's 2023 schedule will likely make the transition as easy as possible.
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
WYFF4.com
Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'
TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
diply.com
Listen to the Chilling Moment That Led to the Death of Devin Willock
More heartbreaking details about Devin Willock's deadly accident that also led to his death are still coming out. According to audio obtained by news sources, various calls were placed to emergency service by several witnesses at the scene of the accident, and it's really horrifying. Keep reading for the details.
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure
Like many small towns across America, the Walmart in Dahlonega, GA, is a hot spot for area shoppers. But under this Walmart lies a hidden surprise you won't find elsewhere: the remnants of a gold mine, including deep shafts open to exploration as part of a gold mine tour.
WYFF4.com
FedEx truck veers off Anderson County road into field, leading to death of pony, witness says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on an Upstate road Thursday involving a FedEx truck led to the death of a pony, according to a nearby property owner. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at Good Hope Church Road and Gentry Road, near Starr in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
Gov. Kemp selects Cumming state rep. as floor speaker for second year
(Forsyth County, GA) For the second consecutive year, Georgia House Representative Lauren McDonald (R-Cumming District 26) has been appointed by Governor Brian Kemp as one of the State House of Representatives floor speakers for the 2023-2024 General Assembly.
Monroe Local News
Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury
Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
On the run: Snellville used car dealer accused of hiring hit man to kill his ex-girlfriend/business partner
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — They were partners in business, and in life – Courtney Owens and Stoney Williams. Now, Williams is accused of hiring a hitman to kill Owens. On Dec. 9, 2022, Owens, 34, from Snellville, was shot to death inside the offices of their used car business, Royal Court Motors near Snellville.
accesswdun.com
Former WDUN reporter named as Habersham County's new PIO
Habersham County announced Thursday that former WDUN radio/AccessWDUN reporter Rob Moore will serve as the new public information officer. A native of Habersham County, Moore has covered news in the county and surrounding areas for 30 years. He spent a decade with WDUN radio/AccessWDUN and throughout his career he has covered government meetings at all levels, court proceedings, public safety, crime incidents and community events.
Hall County inmate who escaped a work detail captured in Buford
A Hall County inmate who walked away from a work release detail on Dec. 22 is back in custody. On Friday, deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office located 45-year-old Cedric Demitri Rogers, of Flowery Branch, at an abandoned house on Talley Lane just off Thompson Mill Road. Rogers...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Amtrak train collides with car in fatality wreck in Buford
An Amtrak train collided with a passenger vehicle in downtown Buford at the Shadburn Ferry Road crossing after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 22. The train was headed northbound when it collided with a car leaving at least one person deceased according to an officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department.
Off-duty Georgia police officer recalls moment he saved neighbor's baby who had stopped breathing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia police officer received the lifesaving award for his heroic actions. Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Linsey E. Meador was honored in a special ceremony Thursday at 2 p.m. Cpl. Meador jumped into action to help save a baby who had stopped breathing last September.
WYFF4.com
Pot bust leads to seizure of car worth $100,000, Hart County deputies say
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies serving search warrants this week got more than they bargained for when they found more than 40 pounds of drugs and a car worth more than $100,000, officials said. Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said deputies, with the help of agents from the Georgia...
Alleged Athens gang member indicted for felony murder
ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a deadly, allegedly gang-related shooting that killed a 19-year-old Athens man. According to Superior Court of Clarke County documents, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Alijah Nelson, 19, who was killed on October 21, 2022 in an Athens shooting.
