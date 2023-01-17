ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

'Sweet and Spicy' edition of the Tar Heel Traveler announced

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tar Heel Traveler's latest special has been announced. Join Scott Mason as he takes you through through all the foods made here in the state in the "Sweet and Spicy" edition of the Tar Heel Traveler. Unique foods, many of which are sold nationwide, featuring...
TAR HEEL, NC
newsfromthestates.com

A big shake-up at a troubled state agency, affordable housing vs. NC’s fragile environment, and democracy on the defense: The week’s top stories at Policy Watch

1. North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill (Commentary) The bill was later repealed but its legacy – as an embarrassment to be forgotten as quickly as possible for most people, and as a proud rallying point for the state’s religious right fringe (and reactionary culture warriors everywhere), lingers on. Across the country, efforts to make life harder for transgender people, and even to criminalize efforts to provide them medically necessary healthcare, continue apace. North Carolina state Treasurer Dale Folwell has been an especially avid and energetic devotee of this brand of discrimination.
islandfreepress.org

Federal comment period extended for North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application

The National Marine Fisheries Service is extending the public comment period on its Dec. 22, 2022, notice of receipt of North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application and conservation plan to address sturgeon and sea turtle interactions in the state’s estuarine anchored gill net fishery, per an update from the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC
WRAL

NCDOT announces temporary overnight road closures between Complete 540 and N.C. 55

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced overnight road closures for areas in the southern portion of the Complete 540 project Sunday. According to the NCDOT, contractors for the project have scheduled temporary overnight road closures on N.C. 55 Bypass between Old Smithfield Road and East Williams Street while contractors perform bridge work. The temporary road closures on N.C. 55 Bypass are weather dependent.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Jan. 22: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Americans are seeing prices at the pump that look very similar – if not cheaper – than they were this same time one year ago, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A gallon of gas was $3.35 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Can Josh Stein beat Mark Robinson in the NC governor's race? Insiders weigh in

Supporters of Attorney General Josh Stein certainly have plenty of reasons to believe he can become North Carolina’s next governor. Since becoming attorney general in 2016, Stein has secured landmark legal victories against drug makers and tobacco companies. He’s one of only a handful of Democrats to have won statewide races in North Carolina in recent years. And he’ll likely face a Republican opponent in Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson who’s known for making controversial statements about women, the LGBTQ community, and abortion — things that could be turnoffs to potentially deciding voter groups.
ARIZONA STATE
country1037fm.com

A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops

If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kennardo G. James

Eight NC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List

The state of North Carolina is home to a lot of things. The state has beautiful beaches, and some of the best schools in the nation, and is nationally recognized as one of the best places to move to. One other thing that NC has no shortage of is a plethora of amazing barbecue eateries! As a result of that, it should come as no surprise that the state has eight barbecue eateries that made the list for "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" published by a major national publication! In this article, we will reveal what major national publication published the article, which NC barbecue eateries made the list, and which one was ranked the highest!
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy