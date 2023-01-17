Read full article on original website
After 30 years of special education funding limits, NC parents want change
RALEIGH, N.C. — Note: This article is part of an ongoing examination into how North Carolina’s schools have changed since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was filed in 1994, and how schools are handling the goals that have resulted from the case. For years, Susan Book’s daily routine...
'Sweet and Spicy' edition of the Tar Heel Traveler announced
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tar Heel Traveler's latest special has been announced. Join Scott Mason as he takes you through through all the foods made here in the state in the "Sweet and Spicy" edition of the Tar Heel Traveler. Unique foods, many of which are sold nationwide, featuring...
NC tops 50K EVs; Triad’s electric vehicle pace trails state
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina has accelerated past the 50,000 mark for electric vehicle registrations, but EV saturation in the Triad continues to lag behind the state as a whole. Through October, 51,500 plug-in vehicles were registered in the state, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Ten Triad...
A big shake-up at a troubled state agency, affordable housing vs. NC’s fragile environment, and democracy on the defense: The week’s top stories at Policy Watch
1. North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill (Commentary) The bill was later repealed but its legacy – as an embarrassment to be forgotten as quickly as possible for most people, and as a proud rallying point for the state’s religious right fringe (and reactionary culture warriors everywhere), lingers on. Across the country, efforts to make life harder for transgender people, and even to criminalize efforts to provide them medically necessary healthcare, continue apace. North Carolina state Treasurer Dale Folwell has been an especially avid and energetic devotee of this brand of discrimination.
Federal comment period extended for North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application
The National Marine Fisheries Service is extending the public comment period on its Dec. 22, 2022, notice of receipt of North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application and conservation plan to address sturgeon and sea turtle interactions in the state’s estuarine anchored gill net fishery, per an update from the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries.
State lawmakers propose power grid protections after attacks
RALEIGH, N.C. — When gunshots at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes for several days in early December, Republican state Rep. Ben Moss watched his vibrant district full of family farms, small businesses and sprawling golf courses become “a ghost town.”. After...
North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?
Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.
North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
Duke Energy Carolinas seeks North Carolina rate increases
CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Duke Energy Carolinas asked North Carolina regulators on Thursday to let it raise residential electricity rates by nearly 18% over three years as part of a broad request to raise revenues from its 2 million customers in the state. Proceeds from the rate case initiated...
NCDOT announces temporary overnight road closures between Complete 540 and N.C. 55
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced overnight road closures for areas in the southern portion of the Complete 540 project Sunday. According to the NCDOT, contractors for the project have scheduled temporary overnight road closures on N.C. 55 Bypass between Old Smithfield Road and East Williams Street while contractors perform bridge work. The temporary road closures on N.C. 55 Bypass are weather dependent.
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
Jan. 22: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Americans are seeing prices at the pump that look very similar – if not cheaper – than they were this same time one year ago, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A gallon of gas was $3.35 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices […]
Gas prices up 17 cents in one week in North Carolina, drivers frustrated by increase
From Thursday to Friday, AAA Carolinas says fuel prices rose more than two cents overnight, bringing the average price per gallon in North Carolina to $3.28.
Can Josh Stein beat Mark Robinson in the NC governor's race? Insiders weigh in
Supporters of Attorney General Josh Stein certainly have plenty of reasons to believe he can become North Carolina’s next governor. Since becoming attorney general in 2016, Stein has secured landmark legal victories against drug makers and tobacco companies. He’s one of only a handful of Democrats to have won statewide races in North Carolina in recent years. And he’ll likely face a Republican opponent in Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson who’s known for making controversial statements about women, the LGBTQ community, and abortion — things that could be turnoffs to potentially deciding voter groups.
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops
If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
Eight NC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List
The state of North Carolina is home to a lot of things. The state has beautiful beaches, and some of the best schools in the nation, and is nationally recognized as one of the best places to move to. One other thing that NC has no shortage of is a plethora of amazing barbecue eateries! As a result of that, it should come as no surprise that the state has eight barbecue eateries that made the list for "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" published by a major national publication! In this article, we will reveal what major national publication published the article, which NC barbecue eateries made the list, and which one was ranked the highest!
NC State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into his car. 'It's been pretty crazy'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Chris Valverde remembers the call he got that night in early December. How could he forget?. “I get a phone call from my daughter [who] literally … says, ‘There’s a car on top of the car,’” Valverde said. Valverde's car, which...
Reagan's Landan Callahan first in-state prospect to commit to Duke in 2024 class
Pfafftown, N.C. — Reagan High School junior football player Landan Callahan has verbally committed to play for Mike Elko's Duke Blue Devils. Callahan is the first class of 2024 player from North Carolina to commit to Duke. According to 247Sports and On3, Callahan is a 3-star prospect. Callahan announced...
