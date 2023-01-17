Read full article on original website
Thursday's Afternoon Update
Could 2023 be the cruise industry's comeback year in Florida?. More Americans are planning on taking a cruise in 2023, which bodes well for Florida’s cruise industry. A survey from AAA Auto Club found 52 percent of US adults are just as likely or more likely to take a cruise this year, compared with data from before the pandemic. That’s up from 45 percent last year. AAA’s Mark Jenkins said a number of factors are making cruises look more attractive to families and singles this year. More from WMFE.
Friday's Daily Pulse
1 million Floridians to lose Medicaid benefits this year. After Medicaid enrollment soared during the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 1 million Floridians likely will drop off the health-care program in 2023. Changes will start taking effect in April and end Medicaid coverage for people who are determined to be ineligible, which could have major implications for the health-care system and the state budget. [Source: News Service of Florida]
Wednesday's Afternoon Update
A soon-to-be-released report will estimate Florida’s agriculture industry sustained about $1.07 billion in damages from Hurricane Ian, with growers of citrus, vegetable and horticultural crops taking the biggest hits from the wind, rains and flooding. But citrus growers think the estimate doesn’t show the full damage from the storm. The pending report from the University of Florida-Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences will fine-tune preliminary estimates issued days after the deadly Category 4 storm hit Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 and crossed the state. More from the Florida Trend.
Florida considers changing name, image, likeness law to level the playing field
Florida considers changing name, image, likeness law to level the playing field. Florida schools soon could see a potential competitive disadvantage in name, image and likeness (NIL) wiped away after a legislative subcommittee hearing Tuesday. The issue stems from one part of the state’s current name, image and likeness law: caused compensation. It prohibits schools and their employees from causing compensation to be directed to players. Other states don’t have such provisions or have repealed them. More from the Tampa Bay Times and the News Service of Florida.
Early results eyed in new testing system
A Senate panel on Tuesday reviewed some of the early results of a new “progress monitoring” system of student assessments in public schools. Lawmakers last year passed a measure (SB 1048) that eliminated what was known as the Florida Standards Assessments and replaced them with the progress monitoring system.
