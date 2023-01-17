Could 2023 be the cruise industry's comeback year in Florida?. More Americans are planning on taking a cruise in 2023, which bodes well for Florida’s cruise industry. A survey from AAA Auto Club found 52 percent of US adults are just as likely or more likely to take a cruise this year, compared with data from before the pandemic. That’s up from 45 percent last year. AAA’s Mark Jenkins said a number of factors are making cruises look more attractive to families and singles this year. More from WMFE.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO