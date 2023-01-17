NeNe Leakes’ son Brentt shows off 100-pound weight loss after stroke

NeNe Leakes’ son shed 100 pounds after having a stroke in early October.

Brentt Leakes, 23, showed off his weight loss in a series of photos, wearing a red velvet tracksuit and Celine sweatband.

“Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown,” he captioned the carousel.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum revealed in October that her son had not only suffered a stroke , but also heart failure.

NeNe Leakes’ son Brentt lost 100 pounds since having a stroke. kingbrentt/Instagram

“Focus on you until The focus is you,” he captioned a carousel of photos that showed off his dramatic weight loss. kingbrentt/Instagram

“Two weeks ago today Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” NeNe explained on her Instagram Story.

“He’s only 23 so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.”

He also had experienced congestive heart failure. kingbrentt/Instagram

NeNe said at the time that experts had ruled out concerns about his weight, instead focusing on the idea that he may have experienced a terrible case of COVID.

“They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID and maybe he didn’t know that he had COVID,” NeNe shared, noting that doctors informed her that people who have had the Delta variant of the infection have experienced similar issues.

The “RHOA” alum said at the time that doctors ruled out his weight as a cause for the terrifying health scare. WireImage

“We are still trying to figure it out, because if we knew the cause then obviously they could treat the cause,” she added.

After Brentt’s stay in the hospital, he was transferred to a rehab facility to continue his recovery. Two months later, the reality star shared footage of her son walking again.

“They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID and maybe he didn’t know that he had COVID,” she said in the fall. WireImage

“I’m so happy for you,” NeNe can be heard saying. “This is so good.”

She then added in her caption, “To God be the Glory.”