Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Jan. 17?

By Raven Brunner
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images; Photo Illustration: Dillen Phelps

Holy Guacamole! A lot has happened since last week regarding our favorite Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. Last week, rumors stated that the two will not be returning to their lunchtime program GMA3: What You Need to Know and that they were seeking legal action against ABC for their alleged wrongful termination.

However, none of this has been confirmed by the network.

In the meantime, it’s been over a month since Robach and Holmes were taken off air after being caught in a scandalous affair and they are said to be “stronger than ever.” They have been spotted canoodling around the states while ABC conducts their internal investigation into their on-set behavior.

The network has yet to release any updates to the public, but has released comments from ABC President Kim Goodwin, calling the two “distracting.”

Since, things have heated up with Page Six reporting that the duo are likely out at GMA3 for good. “They have not been terminated yet, but I don’t expect T.J. to be on again,” an insider shared. “They do want Amy to stay and be a part of things there, but likely not on GMA3.” Robach also hosts 20/20 alongside David Muir, who allegedly disapproves of the scandal.

Per TMZ, Robach and Holmes are fighting back against the ruling with Robach being represented by civil attorney Andrew Brettler and Holmes working with Eric George. Past reports stated that the two were not in direct communication with the network during the investigation.

The news of their retaliation comes at no surprise as the week prior, People released a report stating that the two aren’t worried about their future with the network. The source said, “There’s no grounds to fire them on and they believe they won’t be fired. The network is just waiting for things to cool down. This happens at companies all the time.”

Former host of The Bachelor, Chris Harrison, has added his two cents in a recent episode of his podcast The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever. “I have a lot of strong opinions about this. This is personal,” he said, per US Weekly. “A report came out that Amy and T.J. had been let go and that they have lawyered up. And to that I say, ‘Good for you guys. Good for you.’” The former ABC employee went on to offer to share his lawyer’s information.

With the ball in the network’s court, we’ve been left with a cycle of replacement hosts joining regular host, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, for subsequent broadcasts. Thus far, we’ve seen DeMarco Morgan, Rhiannon Ally, Stephanie Ramos, Gio Benitez, Janai Normal, and Dr. Darien Sutton take the helm. Yesterday, Ashton was out for the federal holiday and was replaced by Sutton – who also brought his mother – and Ally and Morgan filled in for Robach and Holmes.

But what about today? Who will host GMA3 today? Continue reading to find out.

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on GMA3 Today?

We are sad to report that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not host today’s broadcast of GMA3: What You Need To Know.

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ names still included in the announcement?

Despite having been absent from the show for over a month, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ names still continue to be recognized during the opening sequence of GMA3: What You Need To Know. “Now, from Times Square, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton and what you need to know” is read aloud by a narrator at the top of every broadcast.

We suspect their names will not be removed from the introduction until ABC announces a concrete plan for the future of the talk show; however, given that we’re a month into the game, we’re going to interpret this consistency as good news.

Who is replacing Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes today?

Today’s broadcast of GMA3: What You Need To Know sees DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally as fill-ins for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Where are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes?

Things aren’t looking good for our dethroned hosts, especially after reports stated that Robach and Holmes have allegedly been axed for good. On the plus side, ABC has yet to release any official information about their standing with the network, so we’re keeping our hopes high. The first day the two anchors were taken off air, replacement host Stephanie Ramos said they “have the day off,” but there have been no additional on-air comments about their absence moving forward. Now, replacement hosts have been stating that they are “filling in” for the regular hosts.

Every day is a gamble when it comes to this show! Check in here for daily updates on who’s who during these confusing times.

GMA3: What You Need To Know airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

