Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
State police investigating arson of residence in Three Rivers
THREE RIVERS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the arson of a residence on Wetherbee Road on December 1, 2022. On December 1, troopers began investigating a suspicious structure fire at a residence in the 51000 block of Wetherbee Road in Flowerfield Township. Law enforcement believe the fire started...
abc57.com
Single vehicle crash the claims life of one person in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind., --- Officials are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Mishawaka. Police said the crash occurred in the 14000 block of Douglas Road, between the Canadien National Railroad tracks and Fir Road just occurred a few minutes before 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening. Authorities said a Jeep Cherokee left...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating multiple vehicle crash at busy intersection
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- A driver was detained pending a possible DUI investigation in a multiple vehicle car crash that injured three on the southside of South Bend. Authorities say South Bend Police were called to the intersection on Ireland and Ironwood Roads for reports of a traffic crash. A...
abc57.com
Knox woman arrested after man dies of overdose in her home
KNOX, Ind. - A Knox woman was arrested after a man was allegedly found dead of an overdose in her home on Wednesday, according to the Knox City Police Department. On Wednesday evening, officers responded to an overdose report in the 300 block of Bender St. When they arrived, they...
abc57.com
Deputies arrest Valparaiso man after vehicle pursuit in Laporte county
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies have arrested one man following a motor vehicle pursuit in the area of US 35 on Friday at 6:38 p.m., according to the Laporte County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Sikorski was traveling south on US 35 when he noticed that a vehicle was traveling in the...
abc57.com
State police arrest Mishawaka woman on drug dealing charges
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka woman was arrested on Friday on numerous drug dealing charges following a months-long investigation into drug dealing in the area, according to Indiana State Police. Linda McAfee, 49, was arrested on the following charges:. Dealing methamphetamine. Possession of methamphetamine. Possession of a legend drug. Possession...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating theft of charity box
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two men in relation to the theft of a charity box at a local business, according to deputies. The men are known to frequent the Goshen area, deputies said. If you have any...
abc57.com
Missing South Bend woman found
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
95.3 MNC
Altercation between neighbors leads to one death, one arrest
An altercation between neighbors leads to a death and an arrest. It was just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when police in Benton Harbor were called to River Terrace Apartments where they found the victim, Gerald Harper, 65, lying unconscious on the floor. Harper was rushed to the...
abc57.com
One injured following two-vehicle crash, juvenile driver cited in incident
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash Thursday at 5:43 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 17, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a 16-year-old from Bristol was traveling west on County Road 10 while crossing...
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for January 20, 2023
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Anthony Ratliff Jr., Denny Cormican, Satia Snowden, and Randall Madison. Anthony Ratliff Jr. is wanted for battery by means of a deadly weapon. Denny Cormican is wanted for failure to appear for the original charge of possession of cocaine. Satia Snowden is wanted for...
KDPS: 1 arrested after standoff
One person was arrested after allegedly shooting at people in Kalamazoo Tuesday night.
KDPS: Woman arrested after report of shooting at people
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested a woman after a call that a woman was shooting at people.
abc57.com
South Bend police searching for missing 33-year-old
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department is asking for the community's help to determine the location of 33-year-old Katherine Rivera. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North Michigan Street, according to police. She is described as 5'5", 110 pounds, with brown...
WNDU
Man arrested in connection with Tuesday morning stabbing in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing Tuesday morning in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers were called around 11:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Haney Avenue on reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found...
abc57.com
Two arrested on numerous charges during traffic stop near Chapin, Ewing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Two people were arrested during a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue on Friday, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers from the department's Strategic Focus Unit conducted the stop while working to identify individuals wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity.
hometownnewsnow.com
Thief Strikes La Porte Area Neighborhood
(La Porte County, IN) - Various items were reported stolen from two vehicles outside homes in the same neighborhood outside La Porte. La Porte County Police were called Saturday morning to Sunrise Boulevard and Bordeaux Drive near Crichfield Elementary School. A purse along with a Bluetooth and other electronic equipment...
WNDU
Emergency crews treat fire at Fairplain Apartments in Benton Township
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Benton Township on Tuesday. Emergency crews responded to the Fairplain Village Apartments around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. According to Benton Township Fire Department officials, the fire happened on the third floor of the apartment complex. Residents attempted to jump out windows to the ground, but firefighters were able to quickly arrive on scene, so residents could climb down ladders safely.
WWMT
Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
abc57.com
Black Lives Matter South Bend Reparations Bill
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --There will be a mobilization of folks to pass bill no. 22-61, a resolution of the South Bend Common Council calling for reparatory justice. This will take place on Monday, January 23 at 3:45 p.m., in the informal conference room of the County-City Buidling. With the deep...
Comments / 0