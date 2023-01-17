ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

abc57.com

State police investigating arson of residence in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the arson of a residence on Wetherbee Road on December 1, 2022. On December 1, troopers began investigating a suspicious structure fire at a residence in the 51000 block of Wetherbee Road in Flowerfield Township. Law enforcement believe the fire started...
THREE RIVERS, MI
abc57.com

Single vehicle crash the claims life of one person in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind., --- Officials are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Mishawaka. Police said the crash occurred in the 14000 block of Douglas Road, between the Canadien National Railroad tracks and Fir Road just occurred a few minutes before 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening. Authorities said a Jeep Cherokee left...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Knox woman arrested after man dies of overdose in her home

KNOX, Ind. - A Knox woman was arrested after a man was allegedly found dead of an overdose in her home on Wednesday, according to the Knox City Police Department. On Wednesday evening, officers responded to an overdose report in the 300 block of Bender St. When they arrived, they...
KNOX, IN
abc57.com

State police arrest Mishawaka woman on drug dealing charges

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka woman was arrested on Friday on numerous drug dealing charges following a months-long investigation into drug dealing in the area, according to Indiana State Police. Linda McAfee, 49, was arrested on the following charges:. Dealing methamphetamine. Possession of methamphetamine. Possession of a legend drug. Possession...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Missing South Bend woman found

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Altercation between neighbors leads to one death, one arrest

An altercation between neighbors leads to a death and an arrest. It was just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when police in Benton Harbor were called to River Terrace Apartments where they found the victim, Gerald Harper, 65, lying unconscious on the floor. Harper was rushed to the...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Fugitive Friday for January 20, 2023

This week’s Fugitive Friday features Anthony Ratliff Jr., Denny Cormican, Satia Snowden, and Randall Madison. Anthony Ratliff Jr. is wanted for battery by means of a deadly weapon. Denny Cormican is wanted for failure to appear for the original charge of possession of cocaine. Satia Snowden is wanted for...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

South Bend police searching for missing 33-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department is asking for the community's help to determine the location of 33-year-old Katherine Rivera. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North Michigan Street, according to police. She is described as 5'5", 110 pounds, with brown...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two arrested on numerous charges during traffic stop near Chapin, Ewing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Two people were arrested during a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue on Friday, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers from the department's Strategic Focus Unit conducted the stop while working to identify individuals wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Thief Strikes La Porte Area Neighborhood

(La Porte County, IN) - Various items were reported stolen from two vehicles outside homes in the same neighborhood outside La Porte. La Porte County Police were called Saturday morning to Sunrise Boulevard and Bordeaux Drive near Crichfield Elementary School. A purse along with a Bluetooth and other electronic equipment...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews treat fire at Fairplain Apartments in Benton Township

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Benton Township on Tuesday. Emergency crews responded to the Fairplain Village Apartments around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. According to Benton Township Fire Department officials, the fire happened on the third floor of the apartment complex. Residents attempted to jump out windows to the ground, but firefighters were able to quickly arrive on scene, so residents could climb down ladders safely.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Black Lives Matter South Bend Reparations Bill

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --There will be a mobilization of folks to pass bill no. 22-61, a resolution of the South Bend Common Council calling for reparatory justice. This will take place on Monday, January 23 at 3:45 p.m., in the informal conference room of the County-City Buidling. With the deep...
SOUTH BEND, IN

