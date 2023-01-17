Read full article on original website
Crystal Dynamics to End Support for Marvel's Avengers
Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have issued a final update regarding the future of Marvel's Avengers.
Is Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Coming to Xbox Game Pass?
Console players of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition can access the game via Game Pass when it releases January 31.
Hogwarts Legacy Pre-Order Bonuses: Standard, Deluxe, Collectors
Players who pre-order Hogwarts Legacy will get exclusive bonuses when it releases in February depending on what edition they purchase.
When Does Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Launch in the US?
Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone are still waiting for the Battle Royale to drop on mobile devices in the United States. With the recent delay of Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, it is no surprise Warzone Mobile has also yet to be released. In September, Activision confirmed Warzone Mobile's release in 2023. Just a few days after Warzone 2 dropped in November, Warzone Mobile announced its availability for preorder.
Warzone 2 Player Count Dropping "At a Higher Rate Than Expected"
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 player count is dropping at a concerning rate. Just two months ago, fans were rushing to play the launch of Warzone 2. Players had high expectations for the revamped battle royale after the success of Verdansk and the original Warzone. Unfortunately, many quickly began seeing flaws in the new game, and as time passes, the issues are only getting worse.
Raven Software Drops Small Warzone 2 Update Jan. 20
Players are anxiously awaiting the roll out of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 2, which recently received a delay to Feb. 15. In the meantime, Raven Software has rolled out a small patch to tackle some of the persisting bugs in the battle royale. Lately, players have been...
Overwatch 2 Dev Confirms Current Ranked System is Here to Stay
Overwatch 2 was released a few months ago, and the Ranked system has been altered from the original game. Similar to the Ranked systems in other games, Overwatch 2 has seven Ranked tiers that range from Bronze to Grandmaster. Additionally, there are five divisions within each tier that will help players keep track of their progress. An important thing to note is that a player's rank from the original Overwatch will carry over into the sequel.
Will Octopath Traveler 2 Release on Xbox?
Fantasy RPG Octopath Traveler 2 releases next month, but won't be available on Xbox despite the first game's release on the console.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Greninja 7-Star Tera Raid Battle: Start Date, End Date, How to Play
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to catch a Poison-type terastallized Greninja starting on Jan. 27 until Jan. 29, and once more in Feburary.
Apex Legends Reveals New Hardcore Mode Similar to Call of Duty
Apex Legends' Celestial Sunrise Collection Event is set to add in the long rumored Hardcore Mode, which leakers claimed would be similar to Call of Duty's. After various leaks and rumors emerged over the last few weeks, Respawn have finally announced the next event coming to Apex Legends. The Celestial Sunrise Collection Event will see the introduction of a new LTM Hardcore Royale, in which players will be put to the test.
Returnal PC Release Date
PS5 exclusive game Returnal is coming to PC on February 15. It will be available on the Epic Games Store and Steam.
Will Paralives Get a Nintendo Switch Release?
Paralives is an upcoming simulation indie game that is both single-player and open-world.
Apex Legends Players Call Celestial Sunrise Event "Shameless"
It seems Apex Legends players aren't too impressed with the game's upcoming Celestial Sunrise Collection Event, calling the final reward "shameless."
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Daily Login Upgrade: How to Complete, Rewards
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Daily Login Upgrade SBC objectives and rewards, how to complete and more.
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Rewards: How to Claim
League of Legends players can now receive numerous bonuses each month if they link their Amazon Prime and Riot accounts. Starting Dec. 29, the partnership decided to upgrade the rewards that players can receive. Whereas players used to only receive skin shard tokens to be redeemed monthly, now the benefits have multiplied.
Lost Ark Witcher Event Start Date
Lost Ark is gearing up for its Wild Witcher crossover event. Here's when the festivities are set to begin.
Warzone 2 Assault Rifle Tier List: January 2023
The best and worst assault rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 ranked in a tier list for casual and competitive players.
Tribes of Midgard: Witch Saga: Hel Hath No Fury Like a Viking Scorned
Tribes of Midgard’s fourth season, Witch Saga, launches today across all platforms. A brand new Ancient has arrived to terrorize Midgard, with players once agai
How to Unlock Miss Fortune Item in League of Legends
There are numerous new rewards that players can acquire in League of Legends, especially with the recent Lunar Revel event. These rewards involve new skins and chromas, in-game emotes, and even profile icons. In addition to the Lunar Revel event, League of Legends has also begun season 13 and made...
Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 End Date
The new Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 end date is not specified, but should be sometime in early March. Usually, the first act ends within a couple months of the initial release.
