New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times
Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents
Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
Catch up quick on the Larry Householder corruption trial
The highly anticipated corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder begins Monday in Cincinnati.Why it matters: The case involves what a former federal prosecutor once called "likely the largest bribery and money-laundering scheme ever in the state of Ohio."The scandal cost taxpayers millions and is a sign Ohioans may want to keep a closer watch on our local Capitol Square amid shadowy dealmaking.Catch up quick: Householder is accused of conspiring with Akron-based FirstEnergy in a pay-for-play scandal to bail out two private nuclear power plants with a $1 billion bill in 2019.Millions in dark money went toward electing...
Arkansas lawmakers seek to restrict drag shows, make abortion homicide
As we kick off the third week of the Legislature's session, here's a recap of happenings and bill movement at the state Capitol.Driving the news: Senate Bill 43, which seeks to classify drag shows as an adult-only business — effectively outlawing the performances on public property or where minors might be — made it out of committee Thursday, meaning it's a step closer to passage.What it means: Per the bill, a show must meet all three of the following criteria to be considered a "drag performance:"Performers exhibiting a gender identity othe1r than what's assigned at birth, using clothing, makeup or...
DOJ tells House Oversight it can’t share info on ongoing investigations
The Department of Justice signaled Friday that it was unable to share information about ongoing investigations with the GOP-led House, per a letter obtained by Politico. Driving the news: The letter to House Judiciary Chair Rep. Jim Jordan comes after the Ohio Republican announced that the GOP-led committee is seeking to conduct "an oversight of the Justice Department's actions" related to President Biden's handling of classified documents.
DeSantis violated First Amendment by removing elected official, judge rules
A federal judge ruled Friday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the First Amendment and the Florida Constitution by removing an elected state prosecutor from office, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: This is the latest turn in the ongoing saga over DeSantis' decision to suspend Hillsborough County State...
GOP senator's campaign says cybercriminals stole $690,000 from them
Hundreds of thousands of dollars were stolen from the campaign of Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran (R) by a cybercriminal, his campaign office said in a filing to the Federal Election Commission. Driving the news: A campaign spokesperson told NBC News that the FBI has opened an investigation into the matter.
New York Dems risk their truce over Kathy Hochul judgeship fight
While Democrats in Washington have been in near-lockstep under President Biden, New York Democrats are revealing the intra-party ideological chasms that could define Kathy Hochul's governorship. Why it matters: Gov. Hochul’s uncomfortably close re-election wouldn’t have been possible without the help of progressives’ 11th-hour campaign to get her to victory....
Manchin on 2024 political ambitions: "Everything is on table"
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) was noncommital Sunday on whether he will seek re-election to the Senate in 2024. Why it matters: Republicans are already eyeing West Virginia as a top seat to flip to regain control of the chamber. One Republican, West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney, already announced he is...
Elizabeth Holmes tried "to flee the country" after conviction, prosecutors say
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes allegedly made an "attempt to flee the country" shortly after being convicted of conspiracy and fraud, prosectors alleged in a court filing Friday, per CNN. Driving the news: Holmes, who was found guilty on Jan. 3, 2022, for defrauding investors in her failed blood-testing company, had...
3 active-duty Marines charged for storming Capitol
Three active-duty U.S. Marines have been arrested and charged for storming the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to court documents. Why it matters: They are the latest in a series of former and current military personnel to face consequences for participating in the deadly attack. Details: Cpl. Micah...
Lawmakers seek to free Afghan soldier detained at U.S.-Mexico border
An Afghan soldier is still seeking asylum in the United States after being arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border last fall, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: Lawmakers, military groups and attorneys are all working together to free him from a Texas detention center, citing his clean record and military service.
Conservative heavyweights plot new path
The conservative Club for Growth is emerging as one of the most consequential groups within Republican politics — and a textbook example of the GOP's identity crisis in the post-Trump era. Why it matters: The anti-tax group was closely aligned with former President Trump during his time in office...
