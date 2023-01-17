Former Loudon defender joins Memphis 901 FC

Memphis 901 FC has signed defender Carson Vom Steeg to a multi-year contract, the club announced on Tuesday.

“I’m very excited to continue my career with Memphis 901 FC next season,” Vom Steeg said in a statement. “Head coach Stephen Glass has a great record of player development. Along with a talented core group of guys and a winning culture, the decision was an easy one. I’m looking forward to adding to the recent success in efforts to bring a championship to this city.”

A native Californian, the 23-year-old made 21 starts at center back for Loudon United last season. He had an 88% passing accuracy while recording 117 clearances and 43 interceptions.

Prior to that, he served as captain for the United States under-18 national team. He also helped Stanford win the 2017 NCAA championship before transferring to UC-Santa Barbara to conclude his collegiate career.

He’ll join returning players Rece Buckmaster and Graham Smith on Memphis’ back line and will face his former club when Memphis hosts Loudon in the 2023 season-opener at AutoZone Park.

“Carson is a young defender that we believe has a great upside moving forward,” said Caleb Patterson-Sewell, Memphis’ assistant sporting director. “He has great size (and) physicality and likes to get stuck into a challenge. We look forward to Carson getting to Memphis and helping us win games in 2023.”