wnewsj.com
WHS January Students of the Month
The Wilmington High School Students of the Month for January:. Lucy deserves student of the month because she is always giving her best. She works above and beyond expectations I set and continues to surprise me with the effort she puts in during science. She is well liked by her peers and really makes an impact with her personality in my room. It’s a pleasure to have Lucy as a student! Great job 🙂
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College swim teams were defeated by Mount Union Saturday in the home finale at te WC pool. The women’s team was defeated 128 to 74 while the men lost 127.5-77. “We had some great swims coming off of a long period of heavy training,”...
wnewsj.com
EC, WHS join with OHSAA to honor military personnel
Wilmington and East Clinton high schools will take part in the OHSAA Military Appreciation Night next weekend. East Clinton will play Georgetown Jan. 27 at Clinton-Massie’s Brian P. Mudd Court. Junior varsity tipoff is set for 6 p.m. with the varsity following at approximately 7:15 p.m. EC athletic director...
wnewsj.com
Fiesta Veracruz to host fundraiser for PAWS Humane Society
Are you looking for a delicious meal and want to help animals? Fiesta Veracruz Mexican Restaurant will be hosting a fundraiser to help the PAWS Humane Society this Wednesday, Jan. 25. Dine in or carry out from 11 a.m.–10 p.m., present a fundraiser flyer or show a post from the...
wnewsj.com
First Ohio State Fair concert announced
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Fair officials have announced that “KIDZ BOP” will once again take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center for opening day of the 2023 Ohio State Fair. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour concert will be held on opening day of the...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Clinton-Massie 50, Wilmington 43
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie ended a seven-game losing streak to cross-county and Southern Buckeye Conference American Division rival Wilmington with a 50-43 victory at Brian P. Mudd Court Friday. Wilmington (3-12, 2-5) has lost 11 straight since beating Massie 38-37 Dec. 9. The Falcons move to 7-10 overall and...
wnewsj.com
Quakers top field at Mount Saint Joseph Inv.
CINCINNATI — The Wilmington College men’s track & field team opened the 2023 calendar year by winning the MSJ Invitational Saturday. The WC women’s team finished fourth. The Quakers accumulated 111 points to finish 28 points ahead of runner-up Franklin College. Hanover, Thomas More and Xavier University followed.
wnewsj.com
Quaker wrestlers blanked in trio of matches
The Wilmington College wrestling team was shutout in three Ohio Athletic Conference duals at the University of Mount Union’s Peterson Field House Saturday. The Quakers lost to the host Purple Raiders and Heidelberg University 60-0 and were defeated by Otterbein University 59-0. Wilmington took four individuals to the event...
wnewsj.com
Fisher, WHS girls both third at East-West Showdown
HARRISON — Kylie Fisher and the Wilmington High School girls bowlers were both third in the East-West Showdown Sunday at Western Bowl. Fisher had a 564 series and placed third overall among individuals. As a team, the Wilmington squad were first in the East bracket going in to match...
wnewsj.com
Barker’s career best not enough as WC men fall 87-57
WILMINGTON — Collin Barker scored a career-high 22 points, but the Wilmington College men’s basketball team shot 25.8 percent from the floor in an 87-57 Ohio Athletic Conference defeat to Baldwin Wallace Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena. Baldwin Wallace finished the game 32-of-61 (52.5 percent) from the field...
wnewsj.com
WHS boys knocked out in East-West quarterfinals
HARRISON — The Wilmington High School boys bowling team was knocked out in the quarterfinal round Saturday at the East-West Showdown at Western Bowl. Wilmington lost to Oak Hills in the baker match. The Hurricane qualified as the fourth seed in the East Division and 10th overall out of...
wnewsj.com
WC women fall short in upset bid against No. 12 BW
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team battled nationally-ranked Baldwin Wallace University to a narrow 66-61 defeat in an Ohio Athletic Conference contest at Fred Raizk Arena on Saturday afternoon. Jada Pohlen led all scorers with 15 points, three assists and three steals while Emma Wright had...
