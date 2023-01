PAOLA - A Paola woman has been ordered to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution for her conviction on charges of mistreatment of an elder person and insurance fraud, according to a news release from Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach. Nanci M. Rowlett, 47, of Paola, was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 19,...

PAOLA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO