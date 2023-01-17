Read full article on original website
3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
Joe Burrow drops line of the year after Bengals send Bills packing
Joe Burrow does not like to say much, but he dropped the line of the year after the Cincinnati Bengals eliminated the Buffalo Bills. Who better than Joe Burrow to drop the quote of the year at the exact right time?. Prior to the divisional playoff game between the Buffalo...
3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them
The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason
The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
Skip Bayless and Cowboys fans ready to banish Dak Prescott after playoff dud
Skip Bayless and Cowboys fans were shaking their fists at Dak Prescott after an uninspiring performance in Dallas’ playoff loss to the 49ers. Dak Prescott was coming off his best postseason performance ever when he took the field against the 49ers with hopes of taking the Cowboys to their first NFC Championship Game appearance this century.
3 Chiefs who need to step up after Patrick Mahomes injury to return to Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes has already said he’ll be ‘good to go’ for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game but he’ll need help for KC to get back to the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs and the AFC Championship Game — that’s a combo as reliable as a Big-Mac (with ketchup, naturally) and fries. And after Saturday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Andy Reid’s team is heading back to the conference title game for the fifth consecutive year.
Eagles fans savage Odell Beckham Jr. after Giants tweet immediately backfires
Odell Beckham Jr. could be the class of the free-agent wide receiver market this offseason. His pro-Giants tweet prior to a first-half blowout is further proof he should sign elsewhere. If Odell Beckham Jr. values winning above all else, then the New York Giants are not the team for him.
Patrick Mahomes’ ankle shows Chiefs’ heart, NFC title game and more
On a night where Patrick Mahomes was hobbled and the Kansas City Chiefs were without their normal Superman, they showcased championship heart. What is a team without its leading man? What does it have within when the moment is met with terrific adversity?. On Saturday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs...
3 Giants who won’t be back next year and best options to replace them
The New York Giants have an important offseason ahead of them following their Divisional Round elimination. Here are three players who won’t be back, and their best possible replacements. No one envisioned that the New York Giants would win nine games, let alone a playoff game, in their first...
Eagles: Philly shatters a myth, early NFC Championship Game odds
So much for those theories about playing teams three times during a single season, huh? Maybe this isn’t as difficult as people keep saying. Think about it. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ third victory over the New York Giants wound up being even more impressive than the 48-22 thrashing they handed them in Week 14. It didn’t seem like they had any difficulty during the process. Philly’s win doesn’t represent the first time an NFL squad has handed three losses to an inferior opponent. It most certainly won’t be the last. Let’s talk about a little history.
NFL World Is Shocked By What Tony Romo Said About Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earlier today was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. It's a development that Mahomes characteristically took in stride, asserting there was no chance the ailment would keep him off the field. But CBS analyst and retired NFL quarterback Tony Romo ...
Everything Dak Prescott said after Cowboys playoff loss to 49ers
Dak Prescott faced the media after the Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round and made promises about the future. Another year brought another disappointing Cowboys playoff exit. It’s now been 27 years since Dallas made it to the NFC Championship Game. The weight of that...
What time do the Cowboys play today, Sunday January 22?
When do the Cowboys kick off their NFC Divisional Round game on Sunday, January 22nd?. The Dallas Cowboys will cap off the NFL Divisional Round games when they travel to take on the NFC West Champion San Francisco 49ers. What is Cowboys vs 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round?. Cowboys...
Nick Saban has never been more wrong than he was about Brock Purdy
Nick Saban can’t get them all right, but he could not have been more wrong about Brock Purdy. Though he did offer him coming out of high school, Nick Saban slept on Brock Purdy big time. While Saban has won six national titles at Alabama, Purdy is well on...
3 offseason moves Bills need to finally reach the Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills lost in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, thus ending their season. But what’s next?. A tough offseason looms in Buffalo after the Bills fell short once again with Josh Allen at the helm. It’s tough to blame Allen for that, of course, but this is a team that ought to have Super Bowl aspirations on a yearly basis. Not reaching that goal is more of the same old Bills mentality that Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane are trying to break.
Watch George Kittle’s insane circus catch from all angles (Video)
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle’s ridiculous circus catch against the Cowboys gets better and better with every angle. George Kittle is one of the most entertaining players in the NFL. He left no doubt about that on Sunday as the 49ers took on the Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.
Packers fans troll Mike McCarthy for horrendous Cowboys finish
Green Bay Packers fans relished in former head coach Mike McCarthy having another horrendous finish to the Dallas Cowboys’ season. Green Bay Packers fans tried to warn Dallas Cowboys fans about Mike McCarthy. After his firing midway through the 2018 season by the Packers, McCarthy found a way to...
If Eagles beat 49ers in NFC title game, it’ll be situational football
The Philadelphia Eagles do a ton of things well, but their biggest advantage over the San Francisco 49ers, save for quarterback, is in the details. This season, there have been 281 NFL games, playoffs included. Of them, 164 (58.3 percent) have been one-score affairs. In the NFC Championship Game, there’s...
Updated NFL Playoff bracket after 49ers earn NFC Championship berth
The NFL Playoff bracket for the AFC and NFC Championship games is now set after the 49ers bested the Cowboys in a defensive bout. The Cowboys had a chance to go to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in nearly three decades but they needed to go through the 49ers to do it. San Francisco made it clear they’d rather make a repeat appearance.
